Trump Says U.S. Ready To Strike Iran If Necessary
"We are ready to strike Iran at any moment we choose," the president said.
According to Trump, who met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the White House on Monday, Doha, like Riyadh, would prefer a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
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