MENAFN - GetNews) The Thai engineer's career spans manufacturing, regional technology projects and digital commerce. Today, she brings that breadth to software for dependable computing infrastructure.

United States, November, 9, 2026 - Manita Ngarmpaiboonsombat's career has unfolded across several versions of the technology economy: the manufacturing environment where devices are built, the regional projects that bring technology to market, the data behind online commerce and the software used to evaluate computing infrastructure. The connection among those experiences is practical. Each places engineering decisions close to the people who depend on their outcome.

Now a software developer at SANBlaze Technology in Massachusetts, she works in a field whose importance is often easiest to understand when something goes wrong. Storage must behave predictably. Security features must work as intended. Engineers need to understand a problem before a product or update enters service. Her professional focus is on the software that helps make those judgments possible.

An education that kept expanding

Her foundation began with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. Her early professional experience included engineering at Seagate Technology and regional product and technology responsibilities at Nissan Motor Asia Pacific. Those roles placed her in settings where technical requirements meet manufacturing, coordination and delivery.

She later moved into business and data analysis at Shopee in 2021. It was a different setting, but one that still demanded an engineer's attention to how a system behaves. The work involved operational datasets, fulfillment applications and the information a team needs to understand whether a program is gaining traction.

Her former supervisor, Karan Ambani, describes her use of Machine learning, SQL to process daily operational data and Tableau to turn that information into dashboards. Her reports tracked vendor gross merchandise value, new vendor participation and warehouse utilization for Fulfillment by Shopee helping Thailand improve GDP as country spending increased. She also designed and supervised user acceptance testing for logistics and operational applications.

Along with helping achieve 70% vendor participation in the FBS trial during its first quarter. The figure concerns that particular program which significantly improves small business enterprise sales over all in Asia achieving over $500 millions annually. More broadly, the responsibilities show an ability to connect analysis with implementation: she was helping a team understand its operation while also testing the applications through which the work happened.

Building a second technical foundation in Massachusetts

Her move into graduate computer science at the University of Massachusetts Lowell added research and teaching to that professional background. She earned a master's degree and served as a graduate research assistant and teaching assistant. It was a progression from working with established systems to examining the assumptions on which new systems depend.

That combination is one of the most compelling features of her profile. She brings experience coordinating practical work, interpreting operational data and investigating technical questions. In infrastructure software, those perspectives can meet in the same task: define what a system should do, build a way to examine its behavior and make the result understandable to another engineer.

Her professional activities also extend to evaluating work presented by others. The official Stevie Awards for Great Employers website lists her on its HR Individual, Team, & Thought Leadership Awards Judging Committee. The appointment adds a public dimension to a career that has involved both technical execution and cross-functional collaboration.

A conversation about the work behind the technology

Your career crosses several industries. What connects them?

For me, the connection is understanding how a system supports the people using it. In an engineering environment, that may involve a device or a process. In commerce, it may involve operational data and an application. In storage validation, it involves evidence about whether a technical behavior meets a requirement. I have learned to look at both the detail and the purpose behind it.

What did your work in e-commerce teach you that remains useful today?

It taught me that information needs to lead somewhere. A dashboard is useful when it helps someone make a decision. Testing is useful when it helps a team understand readiness or investigate a problem. At Shopee, I worked with operational reporting and user acceptance testing, so I had opportunities to think about both the numbers and the workflow they described.

Why take your education further after gaining industry experience?

Graduate study gave me another way to approach a technical question. Industry work often starts with something that needs to be delivered. Research asks me to examine assumptions, define a problem carefully and consider how an explanation can be tested. I value having both perspectives because they help me ask better questions about the software I build.

What makes storage validation meaningful to you?

It contributes to the confidence behind a product. A test can help reveal that a behavior needs attention, or provide evidence that a change works under the conditions examined. The contribution may be less visible than an application that people open every day, but it matters to the engineers deciding whether that application's underlying infrastructure is ready.

How do you define leadership in technical work?

I think it includes making a difficult problem clearer for the people around you. That can mean organizing information, explaining a result, asking a question early or helping different functions understand the same requirement. A team becomes more effective when its members can use one another's work with confidence.

What would you tell a young engineer considering a career across disciplines?

Build a strong foundation, then stay open to what another field can teach you. Learning about business operations did not replace my engineering background; it gave me more context. Studying computer science added another layer. The important part is to keep developing depth while learning how your work connects to other people's responsibilities.

What do you want the next stage of your work to contribute?

I want to keep developing software and methods that make complex infrastructure easier to evaluate. That means useful automation, clear results and an approach that takes reliability and security seriously. I would like the work to help engineers understand problems earlier and make better decisions about the systems they are preparing to deploy.

Ngarmpaiboonsombat's story offers a distinctive account of professional growth: an engineer who has continued to broaden her view of the systems she works on. Her career gives equal space to technical detail, organizational understanding and continued study. As AI places greater demands on computing infrastructure, that combination gives her work a clear direction-helping teams understand the technology on which their own ambitions depend.

About Manita Ngarmpaiboonsombat

Manita Ngarmpaiboonsombat is an accomplished software developer specializing in storage validation, automation and machine learning security. Her precision, initiative and ability to connect research with engineering practice make her a highly capable professional contributing to more dependable AI and cloud infrastructure.