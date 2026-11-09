Dr. Jeff Leach's The Pitfalls Of Pride Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status

MENAFN - GetNews) The Christian author's examination of pride reaches No. 1 in two Kindle categories as readers respond to its warning about success, self-reliance, and spiritual dependence.

The Pitfalls of Pride

By Dr. Jeff Leach

California – United States - November 9, 2026 - Pride is easy to recognize when it looks like arrogance. It can be much harder to see when everything seems to be going right.

That is the question behind Dr. Jeff Leach's The Pitfalls of Pride: The Hidden Danger That Destroys from Within, which has reached Amazon bestseller status in several Christian nonfiction categories. The book reached No. 1 in Christian Values & Virtues and No. 1 in Christian Forgiveness & Mercy in the Kindle Store, along with No. 3 in Christian Counseling.

Leach writes about the forms of pride that can pass unnoticed. A person may pray, serve, lead, and still become less willing to listen or accept correction. Success can bring confidence and influence, but it can also make self-reliance feel natural. Over time, gratitude can give way to the assumption that what has been achieved belongs entirely to the person who achieved it.

Those concerns run through Leach's discussion of relationships, prayer, leadership, and personal growth. Biblical accounts of kings and other leaders show what can happen when achievement begins to change a person's judgment. The warning is not against accomplishment itself. It is about what accomplishment can do to a person's sense of dependence on God.

Leach's answer is practical. Stay accountable. Remain willing to accept correction. Continue serving others. Remember the source of what has been given. The emphasis becomes especially important during seasons of success, when recognition and increased responsibility can make humility easier to neglect.

His son, Dr. Jason Leach, brings a personal perspective to that message in the foreword. Jason writes that he has had a“front-row seat” to his father's life and has watched him through both public success and private trial. The principles in the manuscript, he says, are disciplines he has seen his father live out, including what he calls“staying low to stay sustained.”

The question becomes particularly relevant after success arrives. Can a person remain grounded when recognition grows, responsibility increases, and other people begin to look to him for leadership?

Leach's closing message is that humility cannot be something practiced only when circumstances demand it. It has to become part of daily life. The goal is not simply to start well or experience success, but to remain grounded enough to finish well.

“What humility builds, God sustains. What pride builds eventually collapses under its own weight.”

- Dr. Jeff Leach, The Pitfalls of Pride

ABOUT DR. JEFF LEACH

Pastor Jeff Leach is a leader, teacher, and communicator dedicated to helping people grow in their walk with God. His work focuses on truth, humility, and spiritual discipline.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Pitfalls of Pride: The Hidden Danger That Destroys from Within examines pride through biblical teaching, with particular attention to its effects on relationships, prayer, personal growth, success, and dependence on God.

Title: The Pitfalls of Pride: The Hidden Danger That Destroys from Within

Book Link:

Publication: 2026