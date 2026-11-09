Polykey By Haim R And D LLC Offers New Way To Share Physical Key Access Without Cutting Duplicates

MENAFN - GetNews)""Key sharing has always involved a trip to the hardware store or handing someone your only copy. With Polykey, sharing access is as simple as sending a profile from your phone, and you stay in control of who has it and for how long.""Haim R&D LLC has highlighted the key-sharing capabilities of Polykey, its Bluetooth dongle that lets users send physical key profiles to others through a smartphone app. The feature allows landlords, homeowners, and small-business owners to grant and manage access digitally without duplicating physical keys.

Washington, DC - November 9, 2026 - Haim R&D LLC today spotlighted the access-sharing functionality of Polykey, its phone-managed physical key system that enables users to distribute key profiles digitally rather than cutting physical duplicates. The feature is designed for homeowners, landlords, and small-business owners who frequently need to grant others access to properties and spaces secured by compatible physical locks.

Traditional key sharing has long been a source of friction. Cutting duplicates takes time, costs money, and creates copies that are difficult to track once distributed. Retrieving keys from former tenants, departed employees, or temporary guests is often impractical, leaving property owners uncertain about who still holds access. Polykey approaches this problem differently by keeping key profiles in the digital domain, where they can be sent, managed, and revoked through a smartphone app.

The process works through the Polykey app paired with the Bluetooth dongle. Once a key profile has been captured and stored, the owner can share that profile with another Polykey user. The recipient receives the profile on their phone and can deploy it through their own dongle whenever they need access. If the owner decides to revoke access, they can do so directly from the app without needing to collect a physical key.

For landlords managing multiple rental units, this capability offers practical advantages. New tenants can receive their key profiles digitally before move-in day. When a lease ends, the landlord can revoke access without scheduling a key handoff or worrying about unreturned copies. Maintenance personnel and contractors can receive temporary access that expires after a set period, reducing the need for in-person coordination.

Small-business owners face similar challenges. Employees who need building access typically receive physical key copies that must be tracked and collected if they leave the company. With Polykey, business owners can manage staff access through the app, adding or removing permissions as their team changes. This centralized approach provides greater visibility into who holds access at any given time.

Homeowners also stand to benefit, particularly those who share access with family members, pet sitters, housekeepers, or trusted neighbors. Rather than hiding spare keys in obvious locations or distributing copies that may eventually go missing, homeowners can share profiles digitally and maintain an ongoing record of who has access.

It is worth noting that Polykey does not replace locks or change the underlying security of a physical lock system. The keys themselves remain mechanical, and the locks remain unchanged. What Polykey changes is the logistics of carrying and distributing those keys. The original lock and key combination continues to function exactly as before, and users who prefer to carry traditional keys alongside their Polykey dongle can do so.

Polykey is currently available for pre-sale at a discounted price through the product website. Haim R&D LLC has stated that the pre-sale pricing is available for a limited initial period as the company prepares for broader distribution. Compatibility details for supported key types are published on the website, and prospective buyers are encouraged to verify their keys are supported before ordering.

The sharing functionality represents one of several features that distinguish Polykey from both conventional keyrings and smart lock alternatives. By working with existing locks rather than requiring hardware replacement, Polykey offers a path to modernized key management that does not demand changes to a property's existing security setup.

About Us

Haim R&D LLC develops hardware products that address common logistical challenges. Polykey, its primary offering, is a Bluetooth-enabled dongle that pairs with a smartphone app to store, deploy, and share physical key profiles digitally.

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