Menderix Expands Residential And Commercial Electrical Services Across Sacramento

MENAFN - GetNews) The California-based electrical contractor strengthens its service offerings to support homeowners, businesses and property owners with electrical installation, repair and upgrade solutions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - November 9, 2026 - Menderix, Inc., a Sacramento-based electrical contracting company, is expanding its residential and commercial electrical services across Sacramento and surrounding communities in California. The company aims to support homeowners, businesses and property owners with a broad range of electrical solutions, including installations, repairs, system upgrades and ongoing electrical maintenance.

The expanded service focus addresses the electrical needs of residential and commercial properties, where reliable electrical systems play an important role in safety, functionality and day-to-day operations. Menderix provides services designed to help customers manage electrical projects ranging from routine repairs and troubleshooting to larger installation and upgrade requirements.

For residential customers, the company's services include electrical wiring, lighting installation, outlet and switch repairs, electrical panel upgrades and troubleshooting. These solutions are intended to help homeowners maintain existing electrical systems, address common electrical problems and accommodate changing household requirements.

Menderix also serves commercial customers with electrical contracting solutions for business premises and other commercial properties. Its services include electrical installations, system upgrades, lighting solutions and repair work to support the operational requirements of different facilities.

"As electrical requirements continue to evolve, property owners need dependable solutions that address both their immediate repair needs and longer-term infrastructure plans," said Iurii Litvinov, spokesperson for Menderix, Inc. "Our goal is to provide residential and commercial customers with accessible electrical services, from troubleshooting and routine installations to more extensive system upgrades, while maintaining a focus on quality workmanship and customer service."

In addition to traditional electrical contracting, Menderix offers services related to modern property infrastructure, including electric vehicle charger installation, solar systems and battery storage solutions. These offerings allow customers exploring new energy technologies to access electrical installation services through a single contractor.

Based in Sacramento, Menderix serves customers in nearby communities, including Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom and Rancho Cordova. Through its range of residential and commercial services, the company continues to support property owners seeking electrical solutions for maintenance, renovation and new installation projects.

Customers can learn more about the company's electrical contracting services, service areas and project inquiries by visiting its website.

About Menderix, Inc.

Menderix, Inc. is a California-based electrical contracting company headquartered in Sacramento. The company provides residential, commercial and industrial electrical services, including electrical repairs, installations, wiring, lighting, panel upgrades, EV charger installation, solar systems and battery storage solutions. Menderix serves Sacramento and surrounding communities, helping property owners address a variety of electrical installation, maintenance and upgrade requirements. For more information, visit .