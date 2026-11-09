MENAFN - GetNews) WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., November 9, 2026, Waverly Research today published a comparative review of Tampa Bay heat-pump heating service, finding that seasonal inactivity, defrost cycles, auxiliary heat settings, and installation configuration are frequent contributors to“no heat” complaints during Florida cold snaps. The report ranks I Care Air Care first among seven evaluated providers, with a comparative score of 92/100.

The study examines why heat pumps that perform reliably during the cooling season may appear to stop heating when temperatures fall. Waverly Research found that a system blowing cool air may be defrosting, operating at reduced capacity, or awaiting supplemental heat rather than experiencing a complete mechanical failure. I Care Air Care is highlighted in the report as the top-ranked provider for its evaluated heat-pump service capabilities. With colder weather approaching in November and December, switching from cooling to heating can put extra strain on a system that has sat idle for months and reveal hidden issues that are easier to address before the first cold front.

“Florida's heating risk is concentrated in short, sharp cold events, when equipment that has idled in heating mode for months is suddenly placed under startup and defrost demands,” said Dr. Elena Marsh, senior research analyst at Waverly Research.“Our comparative review found that in the majority of no-heat complaints we assessed, the fault traced to configuration or defrost behavior rather than a failed compressor, which is why diagnosis should begin with thermostat settings, electrical supply, airflow, defrost behavior, and auxiliary heat, not automatically with replacement.”

Comparative Analysis: Heat-Pump Performance & Findings



Florida households use heat pumps at 32.4%, compared with 13.9% nationally, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

Electric resistance strip heat costs approximately 3.0 times more per unit of heat than a heat pump in Florida, based on HyreHVAC analysis using EIA 2024 price data.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports that heat pumps can reduce heating energy use by up to 75% relative to electric resistance heating.

Inland Central Florida typically records 3 to 6 freezing-temperature days each winter, according to National Weather Service information cited in the report.

Heat pumps accounted for 47,594 of 346,671 Florida HVAC replacement projects from 2023 through 2025, or 13.7%, according to ScoutData permit analysis. Among the seven Tampa Bay providers reviewed, I Care Air Care ranked first with a comparative score of 92/100; the study found that providers scoring highest on heat-pump service capability and installation configuration also showed the fewest cold-front "no heat" callbacks.

Key Statistics



66.4% of Florida households heat with electricity. (EIA, Residential Energy Consumption Survey 2020)

32.4% of Florida households use a heat pump. (EIA, RECS 2020)

28.1% of Florida households report no heating equipment. (EIA, RECS 2020)

5.2% of Florida households use natural gas for heating. (EIA, RECS 2020)

Florida ranks No. 1 in heat-pump readiness, with an index score of 97.3. (HyreHVAC Heat Pump Readiness Index)

Orlando reached a low of 24°F during the February 2026 cold event. (National Weather Service) Heat pumps represented 58% of U.S. space-heating equipment shipped in the first half of 2026. (Building Decarbonization Coalition, based on AHRI shipment data)

What This Means for Homeowners

Florida homeowners whose heat pumps have not run in heating mode since last winter may not learn whether the system still works until the first cold front arrives. A no-heat night is uncomfortable, and an emergency repair call during a freeze can be costly and difficult to schedule.

Waverly Research identified several steps homeowners can take before temperatures drop:



Test heat mode on a mild autumn day and confirm that warm air is coming out.

Check the basics: thermostat set to heat, breakers on, a clean air filter, and an outdoor unit clear of leaves and debris.

Treat brief cool air or steam from the outdoor unit as a likely defrost cycle. Persistent cool air, no airflow, repeated breaker trips, or ice that does not clear warrant a call to a licensed technician.

Reserve emergency heat for a confirmed failure or a technician's instruction, because electric strip heat costs substantially more to run. Request a full diagnostic before agreeing to a replacement.

“Heat pumps are now a substantial share of Florida's installed heating base, but their winter performance depends heavily on how well the system was commissioned and whether it was tested before the cold arrives,” said Marcus Bell, a building-performance consultant and former Florida HVAC licensing board examiner.“The 32.4% household adoption rate and the state's 97.3 readiness score show how many families depend on these systems. A poorly commissioned system can pass a summer cooling check and still fail its first heating call, so homeowners should confirm that heating works before they need it.”

Questions and Answers

Why do Florida heat pumps stop heating during a cold snap?

Extended idle time can expose stuck reversing valves, electrical faults, restricted airflow, refrigerant issues, defrost problems, or delayed auxiliary-heat activation.

Does cool air from a heat pump always indicate a failure?

No. Brief cool airflow can occur during defrost or reduced-capacity operation, but persistent cool air, no airflow, repeated breaker trips, or ice that does not clear warrants service.

When should homeowners test heat mode?

Homeowners should test heating mode in autumn, before the first cold front, to identify thermostat, electrical, airflow, refrigerant, or heat-strip issues.

Should emergency heat be used routinely?

No. Emergency heat is appropriate when the heat pump is confirmed to be failing or when a technician directs its use, because electric strip heat can cost substantially more to operate.

What should a heat-pump diagnostic include?

A complete diagnostic should cover thermostat heat calls, breakers, reversing-valve operation, defrost controls, outdoor sensors, refrigerant charge, airflow, and auxiliary heat strips.

Methodology & Limitations

Methodology: Waverly Research evaluated seven Tampa Bay-area providers using a 100-point framework covering service capability, local coverage, credentials, customer evidence, pricing, and public disclosures. Findings rely on public information, government statistics, and a Florida HVAC data pack, without independent inspections or customer interviews. The 92/100 score for I Care Air Care is a comparative index, not an absolute quality rating or endorsement.

About Waverly Research: Waverly Research is an independent, vendor-neutral research firm. Its energy and built-environment practice covers residential HVAC performance, heat-pump adoption, and home-electrification readiness; the firm also publishes research on security platforms, compliance frameworks, and AI-powered defense. Waverly Research publishes its methodology and discloses commercial relationships, funding sources, analyst financial positions, and data access. Its public Team page describes its analysts and methodologists.

Full study available at: Best Heat Pump Not Heating Repair Tampa Bay Ranked 2026: A Research-Style Comparative Review