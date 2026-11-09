Agricultural Films Market Size Set To Reach $18.73 Billion By 2031 Driven By Greenhouse Infrastructure And Multilayer Polyethylene Chemistries Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Agricultural Films Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the agricultural films market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 9, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the agricultural films market size is estimated to grow from $13.37 billion in 2026 to reach $18.73 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expands as commercial agricultural producers, controlled-environment growers, and livestock farmers deploy specialized polymer membranes to protect crops from severe weather variations, conserve water in arid zones, and improve harvest yields per hectare. Expanding government subsidy programs for protected cultivation, accelerating installation of high-tech greenhouse structures, and rising global consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables support steady demand across commercial farms, horticultural complexes, and agricultural cooperative networks worldwide.

The agricultural films market growth is also shaped by volatile ethylene petrochemical feedstocks, stricter environmental disposal rules, and changing grower expectations regarding mechanical tear resistance and post-consumer circularity. Resin compounders and film extruders are investing in advanced blown-film co-extrusion machinery, light-diffusing masterbatches, and certified biodegradable polymer blends. These manufacturing developments help agricultural film producers navigate fluctuating petrochemical resin costs while maintaining ultraviolet degradation resistance, photosynthetic light transmission, and crop microclimate stability. Together, these operational factors strengthen the integrated agricultural films market forecast across major farming economies and developing agricultural regions.

Agricultural Films Market Trends

Expansion of Protected Cultivation and Modern Greenhouse Infrastructure Drives Specialty Film Demand

One of the leading agricultural films market trends is the high adoption of commercial greenhouses, high tunnels, and walk-in hoop houses across arable land-constrained regions. Growers facing irregular rainfall and extreme temperature variations utilize multi-season greenhouse films engineered with ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and specialized thermal infrared barriers. These functional additives reduce heat loss during cold nights, minimize crop scorching during hot days, and maintain humidity balance. Government subsidies in regions such as Southern Europe, China, and India accelerate capital allocation into controlled-environment structures, directly supporting the agricultural films industry.

Water-Conservation Pressures Accelerate Black and Reflective Mulch Film Utilization

Soil management remains a decisive factor within the agricultural films market share. Severe groundwater depletion and expanding agricultural droughts in semi-arid cultivation basins have increased reliance on agricultural mulch films. Extruded polyethylene mulches suppress competitive weed emergence without herbicide application, reduce soil surface water evaporation by up to 50%, and regulate root-zone soil temperatures for faster crop development. Commercial vegetable growers increasingly specify two-tone black-and-silver reflective mulches that reflect insect pests while accelerating early harvest schedules, reinforcing steady volume consumption across global commercial farms.

Multilayer Polyethylene Formulations and Resin Downgauging Lower Material Intensity

Polymer engineering continues to guide the agricultural films market growth. Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blends dominate high-performance film extrusion due to their superior tensile elongation and puncture resistance against crop stubble and agricultural machinery. Film extruders are utilizing 5-layer and 7-layer co-extrusion technology to downgrade film thickness without sacrificing mechanical durability. Thinner, higher-strength films lower freight transportation costs and reduce total plastic poundage deployed per hectare, helping commercial farms manage production overhead amid resin price swings.

High-Barrier Silage Films Safeguard Forage Quality in Commercial Livestock Operations

Application sectors continue to guide product design requirements. Forage preservation for dairy and beef cattle drives consistent demand for specialized silage stretch wraps, bunker covers, and silage bags. Modern silage films incorporate specialized oxygen-barrier EVOH layers and puncture-resistant metallocene resins that prevent air ingress, reduce dry matter fermentation spoilage, and preserve animal feed nutrient values during winter storage. This operational reliability reinforces feed security across industrial livestock facilities, aligning with broader quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated agricultural chemicals and inputs industry for forage preservation.

Asia-Pacific Commands Regional Demand While Europe Leads Circular Plastics Regulations

Regional adoption patterns continue to guide the agricultural films market forecast. The Asia-Pacific region commands the largest regional market share and registers the quickest growth rate, propelled by extensive horticultural land areas, state-backed modernization programs, and expanding vegetable production across China and India. Meanwhile, Europe maintains high technical demand for premium multi-season covers and closed-loop recycling systems, driven by European Union mandates requiring higher post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and strict extended producer responsibility (EPR) recycling schemes for retrieved farm plastics.

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Agricultural Films Market Segmentation

By Type



Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Reclaims (Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics)

Biodegradable Plastics Other Types

By Thickness



Up To 80 μm

80 μm to 150 μm Above 150 μm

By Application



Greenhouse Covers

Mulching

Silage (Bales, Bags, and Bunker Covers) Other Applications (Low Tunnels, Geomembranes)

By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Agricultural Films Industry

The agricultural films industry exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive structure, with multinational chemical corporations, specialized plastics converters, and regional film extrusion groups competing across multilayer polymer recipes, UV weathering longevity, and regional distribution networks. Market participants strengthen their operational presence by installing wide-width blown-film production lines, securing long-term resin supply agreements, and establishing specialized recycling collection programs with farm cooperatives.

Optical clarity, mechanical tear strength, and chemical resistance against sulfur-based agrochemical sprays serve as primary areas of operational differentiation. Extruders invest in advanced ultraviolet stabilizer masterbatches and anti-drip additives that prevent condensation droplets from falling onto delicate crops, reducing fungal disease transmission. Film converters also partner with agricultural research institutes to test regional soil degradation rates of emerging biodegradable starch blends. These initiatives help major manufacturers protect their agricultural films market share while maintaining performance consistency across diverse climatic zones.

Manufacturing plant proximity to major agricultural basins and authorized agronomic dealer agreements remain standard business practices. Leading producers operate localized blown-film extrusion plants and distribution warehouses near high-density farming regions to reduce overland logistics costs for bulky rolls. As commercial demand for food security, water-efficient farming, and climate-resilient crop cultivation continues worldwide, the agricultural films market forecast remains supported by ongoing capital investments in circular polymer compounding, multilayer extrusion technology, and long-term commercial grower partnerships.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the agricultural films market include:



BASF SE

Plastika Kritis SA

Armando Alvarez Group

RKW Group Amcor plc (Berry Global Inc.)

Conclusion

The agricultural films market forecast points toward steady expansion as commercial fruit and vegetable growers, greenhouse operators, and livestock producers continue relying on high-performance polymer films to increase yields, conserve irrigation water, and preserve livestock forage. Film extruders and resin manufacturers respond by expanding multilayer blown extrusion, refining micro-thin high-barrier formulations, and engineering soil-biodegradable mulch films that eliminate manual field retrieval and disposal costs. These technical developments support sustained membrane deployment across modern open-field farms and climate-controlled greenhouse installations.

Navigating ethylene feedstock price volatility and complying with strict environmental agricultural plastic recovery regulations remain essential operational priorities for extrusion facilities. Meanwhile, the steady adoption of high-clarity greenhouse covers and durable oxygen-barrier silage films enables agricultural enterprises to protect their capital investments while achieving dependable crop quality. These practical operational adjustments continue to guide modern agricultural films market trends.

Regional conditions offer balanced commercial opportunities. Asia-Pacific provides an expanding, high-volume consumption base supported by rapid farming modernization and state-backed irrigation projects, while Europe and North America lead demand for specialized circular plastics, high-tunnel covers, and extended-lifespan films. These complementary regional positions create clear commercial routes for agricultural film producers worldwide.

Overall, the agricultural films market size will continue to benefit from shifting farming practices, growing demand for water-efficient crop cultivation, wider availability across rural dealer networks, and ongoing improvements in polymer extrusion engineering. These combined market factors support sustained agricultural films market growth while reinforcing the commercial position of the global agricultural films industry.

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