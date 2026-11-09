Caledonian Mechanical Inc. Recognized As Best HVAC Contractor For 2026, Expands Services Across California's Central Valley

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-Recognized HVAC Contractor Delivers Residential Heating and Air Conditioning, Commercial Refrigeration, Emergency Repairs, and Preventive Maintenance Across Clovis, Fresno, and Surrounding Communities

CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA. – November 9, 2026 – Caledonian Mechanical Inc., also known as Caledonian HVAC/R Services, has created waves through the 2026 Best HVAC Contractor Award and improvement of their services in California's Central Valley renowned company provides professional heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions.

Since their establishment in 2016, the company based in Clovis, California provides top notch residential and commercial HVAC/R services throughout Clovis, Fresno, and surrounding communities.

The award recognition is a great achievement of Caledonian Mechanical Inc. . It signifies the improvement of customer satisfaction and customer service delivery while committing to professional services.

Residential Heating and general HVAC Services

Through the year, Caledonian Mechanical Inc. offers services on heating and air conditioning solutions to home owners, creating an adequate indoor environment:

. Air conditioning repair, installation, replacement, and maintenance

. Heating repair, installation, replacement, and maintenance

. Heat pump services

. Thermostat installation

. Air filter replacement

. Whole-home heating inspection

. Planned maintenance and tune-up

Besides, Caledonian Mechanical Inc. still supports business owners.

Commercial services include:

. Commercial HVAC installation, service, and maintenance in offices, retail spaces, and commercial buildings

. Commercial refrigeration: installation and repairs of walk-in coolers, freezers, and refrigeration systems for restaurants, cafes, and markets

. New construction HVAC/R mechanical work

Emergency and Maintenance HVAC Repairs

At times, you might experience some emergencies with respect to your HVAC repairs due to the failure of the equipment. As a result, it could pose challenges for homeowners and businesses. Caledonian Mechanical Inc. is here to solve your problems through their emergency and after-hour HVAC repairs.

Caledonian Mechanical Inc. ensures that there are timely responses by its qualified technicians who diagnose the problem and repair the HVAC systems. The company's preventive maintenance services provide customers with an opportunity to identify emerging problems, optimize the performance of equipment, and reduce chances of any future HVAC malfunctions.

On-time repairs, routine maintenance checks, and servicing could enhance the longevity of your equipment while optimizing the heating, cooling, and refrigeration.

Reliable Services in Clovis, Fresno, and the Surrounding Areas

Caledonian Mechanical Inc. has expanded its HVAC business within Clovis, Fresno, Fresno County, Madera, Reedley, Sanger, Selma, and the surrounding communities in Central Valley.

Even though the headquarters of the firm is located in Clovis and Fresno, online booking services are assured for customers in commercial and residential areas through the firm's website and phone services.

Repayment options for repairs, replacements, and installation services of the equipment are provided.

About Caledonian Mechanical Inc.

Caledonian Mechanical Inc. commonly referred to as Caledonian HVAC/R Services is a licensed HVAC and refrigeration contractor operating in Clovis, California. The Company has been offering residents, commercial and industrial facilities heating, cooling, and commercial refrigeration services throughout the Central Valley in California.

In need of a quick, reliable and quality HVAC/R Services? Look no further than Caledonian Mechanical Inc.

For more information and inquiries, visit website: or send an email via ....