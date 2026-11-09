Marites B. Jarina Introduces Replicable Algebra-Readiness And Teacher-Development Framework For U.S. Secondary Schools

MENAFN - GetNews) New publication presents a structured Grades 7–9 model linking diagnostic mapping, targeted mathematics intervention, formative progress monitoring, teacher professional learning, and evidence-based replication

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - November 9, 2026 - Secondary mathematics educator Marites B. Jarina has published a new education-focused white paper presenting the Algebra Readiness Intervention and Teacher-Development Framework (ARITF), a proposed Grades 7–9 instructional improvement model designed to strengthen students' transition from foundational mathematics into formal algebra while building the capacity of teachers to make more precise, evidence-informed instructional decisions.

The paper, titled “ From Foundational Mathematics Gaps to Algebra Readiness: A Replicable Mathematics Intervention and Teacher-Development Framework for U.S. Secondary Schools,”

The publication is accompanied by a detailed implementation framework, “Operationalizing Algebra Readiness: A Replicable Implementation Framework for the Algebra Readiness Intervention and Teacher-Development Framework (ARITF), Grades 7–9.” Together, the two papers move from the conceptual basis of the intervention to a structured process for school-authorized pilot implementation, measurement, refinement, and responsible replication.

ARITF responds to a consequential challenge in secondary mathematics education: students entering algebra may bring unfinished learning in rational-number reasoning, proportional relationships, equivalence, mathematical representation, variables, functional reasoning, and mathematical communication. These gaps may become increasingly visible as mathematics moves from primarily numerical computation toward abstraction, generalized relationships, equations, functions, graphs, and symbolic reasoning.

Recent national mathematics results reinforce the importance of addressing this transition. The 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress reported that average eighth-grade mathematics performance remained below its 2019 level, particularly concerning performance patterns among lower-performing students. Jarina's framework does not suggest that a single instructional program can resolve national mathematics achievement challenges. Instead, it proposes a narrower and measurable contribution: helping participating schools identify specific algebra-readiness needs, provide targeted instructional responses, monitor how students respond, strengthen teacher decision-making, and document whether the model can be transferred responsibly to additional settings.

“Algebra readiness should not be viewed as a single score or a skill that suddenly appears when a student enters Algebra I,” Jarina explains in the white paper.“It develops through connected mathematical understandings that students must be able to represent, explain, generalize, and apply.”

A Five-Component Intervention Model

At the center of ARITF is a coordinated five-component structure intended to link student intervention with teacher learning.

The first component, Diagnostic Mapping, uses multiple sources of evidence rather than relying exclusively on a broad mathematics score. Participating educators may examine benchmark information, classroom performance, student work, focused diagnostic tasks, and written reasoning to identify priority strengths and misconceptions. The framework organizes algebra readiness around domains including rational-number reasoning, proportional relationships, equivalence and expressions, variable and functional reasoning, representation and graph interpretation, and mathematical communication.

The second component, Targeted Instructional Cycles, provides short, bounded periods of supplemental instruction, typically two to four weeks-focused on one or two priority mathematical constructs. Instruction may incorporate explicit modeling, guided practice, corrective feedback, student explanation, representation linking, cumulative review, and analysis of worked examples.

The third component, Contextualized Algebra-Readiness Tasks, gives students opportunities to apply mathematical relationships in authentic or plausible situations rather than simply reproduce memorized procedures. Tasks may involve rates, scaling, budgeting, trends, repeated change, or connections among verbal descriptions, tables, graphs, and equations. The framework also recognizes that non-contextual symbolic problems remain important when they provide the clearest means of examining mathematical structure.

The fourth component, Formative Progress Monitoring and Decision Rules, requires instructional teams to collect brief, construct-aligned evidence during each intervention cycle. Student performance is reviewed not only for correctness but also for recurring error patterns, transfer, and reasoning. Based on documented evidence, educators may continue the current support, modify representations or grouping, intensify instruction, move a student toward consolidation, or coordinate further problem-solving through established school systems.

The fifth component, Teacher Development and Collaborative Review, connects student intervention with job-embedded professional learning. Teachers examine de-identified student work, analyze misconceptions, discuss instructional representations, compare strategies, and use evidence to refine instruction.

The framework therefore treats teachers not merely as implementers of a fixed program, but as active participants in an instructional improvement process.

Four Professional-Learning Modules

Jarina's companion framework organizes teacher development into four professional-learning modules.

Module 1, Diagnosing Algebra-Readiness Needs, focuses on interpreting student errors, distinguishing prerequisite gaps from surface mistakes, developing actionable instructional hypotheses, and creating flexible student groups.

Module 2, Making Algebraic Structure Visible, emphasizes solved examples, equivalence, multiple representations, mathematical language, and teacher prompts that help students identify underlying mathematical relationships.

Module 3, Differentiating Without Diluting, addresses how educators can intensify support while preserving access to grade-level mathematical reasoning. Teachers may adjust examples, scaffolds, grouping, dosage, and response opportunities without reducing the mathematical goal.

Module 4, Monitoring and Responding to Evidence, focuses on using progress checks, student exposure information, and implementation evidence to determine whether instruction should continue, adapt, intensify, consolidate, or move into additional school-based problem-solving processes.

Each module is designed to produce a practical artifact rather than being measured solely by attendance. These products include a diagnostic map and grouping rationale, instructional lesson plans, a documented adaptation tied to a student-response hypothesis, and a formal decision record explaining how evidence was interpreted.

A Structured 12-Week Pilot

Rather than proposing immediate large-scale implementation, ARITF begins with a bounded 12-week pilot under the authority of a participating school or district.

Weeks 1 and 2 focus on readiness, baseline information, teacher orientation, student-selection procedures, diagnostic mapping, and flexible grouping.

Weeks 3 through 5 constitute the first targeted instructional cycle. Participating educators implement selected algebra-readiness routines and collect short progress measures and student work samples.

Weeks 6 through 8 form a second instructional cycle in which groups and instructional supports may be revised based on evidence.

Weeks 9 and 10 allow either a third targeted cycle or consolidation through cumulative and transfer-oriented tasks.

Weeks 11 and 12 are dedicated to post-pilot measurement, review of student response, implementation fidelity, teacher learning, feasibility, and identification of revisions required before any expansion.

Importantly, the initial pilot is not presented as a randomized efficacy study and ordinary classroom improvement is not characterized as proof that ARITF caused a particular outcome. Instead, the pilot intends to determine whether the framework can be implemented coherently, whether its tools generate usable instructional information, whether students demonstrate promising growth on targeted constructs, and what should be revised before another implementation.

Building Replication Through Evidence

A distinguishing feature of Jarina's framework is its emphasis on responsible replication rather than immediate scale. The model separates core instructional functions from features that schools may adapt locally. Diagnostic analysis, targeted short-cycle instruction, progress monitoring, teacher collaborative learning, implementation documentation, and evidence-based decision-making form the stable core. Scheduling, specific examples, group configurations, supplemental materials, technology platforms, and locally approved assessment tools may vary by setting.

Following an initial pilot, the framework calls for site consolidation, during which tools, diagnostic procedures, teacher supports, monitoring instruments, and implementation guidance are revised from actual evidence.

A second-site implementation would then test whether educators who were not involved in the original development can understand and use the model with clearly defined support. Broader multi-site learning would occur only after evidence indicates that the framework's core functions can be reproduced feasibly.

This deliberate approach is intended to prevent expansion based solely on enthusiasm or assumptions.

From Classroom Experience to a Documented Improvement System

Jarina brings more than two decades of secondary mathematics teaching experience to the development of the framework. She taught mathematics across Grades 7–10 in the Philippines from 1996 to 2023 and currently teaches seventh-grade mathematics in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her professional work has included designing contextualized mathematics lessons, developing instructional materials, providing individualized and small-group instruction, and applying varied instructional strategies and technology to respond to student learning needs.

Her academic preparation includes a Doctor of Education in Educational Management, a Master of Arts in Education in Administration and Supervision, graduate study in mathematics education, and a Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Mathematics. She also holds a State of Nevada educator license.

Her current professional interests center on algebra readiness, mathematics intervention, differentiated instruction, formative assessment, teacher capacity-building, and the development of practical instructional systems capable of being evaluated and improved across school settings.

The white paper identifies her role not simply as a classroom teacher, but as a prospective framework developer and model lead responsible for refining instructional resources, preparing implementation materials, supporting teacher learning, synthesizing evidence, and developing replication tools while preserving the institutional authority of participating schools.

School administrators would continue to control student placement, staffing, scheduling, curriculum requirements, privacy, special education obligations, multilingual learner services, and access to institutional data.

A Measured Vision for Mathematics Improvement

ARITF is intentionally presented as a developing educational framework rather than an already proven national solution.

Its long-term value will depend on evidence. The model is designed to ask practical questions: Are students being accurately matched with instructional needs? Can teachers use the intervention routines within ordinary school constraints? Does progress monitoring provide information that changes instruction? Are adaptations purposeful and documented? Do students demonstrate stronger reasoning and transfer on the specific constructs addressed? Does teacher instructional decision-making improve? Can schools sustain the framework without unrealistic staffing or resource demands? And can another site reproduce the core model without continuous dependence on its original developer?

These questions place evidence, implementation quality, and responsible refinement at the center of the initiative.“The objective is not to create another static mathematics program,” Jarina's implementation framework explains.“The objective is to create a documented improvement system in which educators can identify a need, select a defensible instructional response, examine evidence, adapt responsibly, and preserve what is learned for future implementation.”

Through the publication of the ARITF white paper and its companion implementation framework, Jarina seeks to contribute a practical model for improving the transition into algebra while strengthening the professional capacity of the educators responsible for supporting that transition.

The broader goal is deliberately cumulative: develop the framework, test it responsibly, document what occurs, revise it from evidence, and determine whether its core functions can ultimately support additional U.S. schools and educators.

About Marites B. Jarina

Marites B. Jarina is a secondary mathematics educator with more than two decades of experience teaching Grades 7–10 and current professional experience teaching seventh-grade mathematics in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her work includes contextualized mathematics instruction, instructional-material development, individualized and small-group teaching, instructional technology, student engagement, and differentiated mathematics support. Her professional interests include algebra readiness, mathematics intervention, formative assessment, teacher professional learning, and development of replicable instructional improvement systems.

Collaboration and Professional Engagement

Marites B. Jarina welcomes opportunities to engage with school districts, mathematics educators, educational leaders, professional associations, and academic institutions interested in strengthening algebra readiness and evidence-informed mathematics instruction.

Her professional work centers on the Algebra Readiness Intervention and Teacher-Development Framework (ARITF), a Grades 7–9 instructional improvement model integrating diagnostic mapping, targeted mathematics intervention, contextualized algebra-readiness tasks, formative progress monitoring, and job-embedded teacher development.

Subject to institutional authorization and appropriate implementation arrangements, she is interested in opportunities involving professional-learning sessions, educator workshops, instructional-resource development, pilot implementation, collaborative evaluation, conference presentations, and responsible replication of the ARITF model. Her work emphasizes practical approaches that help educators identify specific student learning needs, use evidence to adjust instruction, and strengthen the transition from foundational mathematics to algebra.