Wisdom Kwati Smart City PLC Prepares For NGX Listing After Converting To Public Company

Lagos, Nigeria - November 09, 2026 As Nigeria's real estate sector continues to grapple with the challenge of delivering housing at a scale that meets demand, access to capital remains an important consideration for developers seeking to expand their operations and deliver new projects. For Wisdom Kwati Smart City PLC, the challenge has informed its decision to open its ownership to a wider pool of investors as it prepares for a proposed listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The company has completed its conversion to a public limited company, a move it says will help create opportunities to expand its housing development activities. Its existing projects include more than 250 standing two-bedroom and three-bedroom bungalows in Yola, an estate at Mabushi, Abuja, that is approximately 70 per cent complete, and construction activities at Guzape Main and Apo Tafyi. It has also allocated more than 200 plots to subscribers at Karsana, Abuja.

Wisdom Kwati, Chairman of Wisdom Kwati Group, said the decision to become a public company was driven by the need to expand the business beyond what it could achieve using its own resources.

“As a limited liability company, we have achieved a lot, but we believe we can do more by opening the company to investors. We want to give more people the opportunity to become part of the business and support our plans to expand our operations,” Kwati said.

He said the company's longer-term ambition was to increase housing delivery and extend its reach, adding that a broader investor base could create opportunities to undertake projects on a larger scale.

“Africa has a serious housing deficit, and we believe that operating as a public company can help us contribute on a larger scale. With more investors participating in the business, we can pursue opportunities that may be difficult to undertake with our resources alone. As we expand, we also hope to create more employment opportunities through our operations,” he said.

The company's planned listing comes as it manages projects at different stages of development. Its activities span residential construction in Yola, estate development in Abuja and land allocations to subscribers in Karsana. The company sees a broader investor base as a potential means of supporting its growth plans and increasing its capacity to pursue additional developments.

For developers operating in Nigeria's real estate market, expansion requires more than identifying new locations. Land development, infrastructure, construction and project delivery all place demands on funding and management. As a business grows, it must also ensure that resources are allocated appropriately and that work on existing projects continues alongside new development plans.

Baba Yakubu Ballah, Chief Executive Officer of Wisdom Kwati Smart City PLC, said the company's growth strategy would need to balance expansion with sound business management.

“Growth in real estate requires careful planning and a clear understanding of what each project needs to reach completion. As we pursue opportunities to expand, we must remain focused on how resources are allocated, how projects progress and how the business sustains its operations. Our objective is to build a company that can take on more opportunities while maintaining the discipline required to deliver,” Ballah said.

The company has indicated that the proposed transaction will support multiple business purposes, although a detailed breakdown of the intended allocation of proceeds has not yet been provided. The specific use of funds will be an important consideration for prospective investors assessing the offer when the relevant transaction details are released.

Its reported project portfolio provides a view of the work underway. In Yola, the company has more than 250 standing two-bedroom and three-bedroom bungalows. Its Mabushi estate in Abuja is approximately 70 per cent complete, while construction has commenced at Guzape Main and Apo Tafyi. At Karsana, the company reports that more than 200 plots have been allocated to subscribers.

Zara Kwati, Managing Director of the company, said maintaining progress across its development portfolio would remain important as the business sought to expand.

“Each development requires close attention to planning, construction and coordination on the ground. As our operations grow, it is important that we continue to monitor the progress of projects already underway and maintain clear communication with subscribers. Expansion must go hand in hand with the ability to manage our commitments and deliver on the work we have undertaken,” Zara Kwati said.

The management of multiple projects can place pressure on personnel, funding and delivery schedules. Maintaining oversight across locations, keeping subscribers informed and progressing construction are important considerations for developers seeking to increase the scale of their operations. For Wisdom Kwati Smart City PLC, the ability to sustain progress across its existing projects will be an important part of its broader growth effort.

A listing on the Nigerian Exchange could provide the company with a route to a wider shareholder base. However, the outcome will depend on the terms of the transaction, investor participation and the company's ability to manage its operations and development commitments. A listing does not in itself guarantee that a company will raise a particular amount of capital or achieve its future targets.

The transaction is supported by a team of capital-market and professional advisers. APR Securities and Fund Limited is the issuing house, while Futureview Securities serves as co-issuing house. Haruna Yahaya & Co is the reporting accountant to the issue, Salihu Muhammad Legal Services is the solicitor, Sada, Idris & Co is the auditor, and Finmal Finance Services Limited is the stockbroker.

Although the company has completed its conversion to a public limited company, the proposed NGX listing remains a separate step. The opening date of any share offer, its terms and the detailed allocation of proceeds have not yet been provided. These details will need to be confirmed through formal company announcements and the relevant transaction documents.

For Wisdom Kwati Smart City PLC, the immediate task is to progress the capital-market process while continuing to manage its existing developments. Its ability to translate the proposed expansion into sustained business growth will depend on project execution, financial discipline and its capacity to meet commitments to subscribers.

About Wisdom Kwati Smart City PLC

Wisdom Kwati Smart City PLC is a Nigerian real estate development company with reported activities in Yola and Abuja. Its development activities include residential bungalows, estate development, construction and land allocation. The company has completed its conversion to a public limited company and is preparing for a proposed listing on the Nigerian Exchange.

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