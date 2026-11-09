County Roofing Recognizes Nearly Four Decades In Jericho

MENAFN - GetNews)""Jericho homeowners build onto their houses, and they build ambitiously. Every one of those additions creates a line where two roofs meet, and water concentrates there from both sides. A house with three of those is a genuinely more complicated project than its square footage suggests, and it should be priced that way.""County Roofing, founded in 1987, marks nearly 40 years in Jericho, where a wider range of housing and materials than most of central Nassau means asphalt, cedar, and slate are all genuinely in play.

JERICHO, N.Y. - November 9, 2026 - County Roofing, a roofing contractor founded on Long Island in 1987, is marking nearly four decades of work in Jericho.

The company has worked across the community's full range of properties, from the postwar streets to the larger homes toward the north end, along with the professional and office buildings on Jericho Turnpike and North Broadway.

Jericho differs from much of central Nassau in the variety of its housing. Where many surrounding hamlets are uniformly postwar and uniformly asphalt, Jericho combines postwar development with larger properties, newer construction, and a handful of genuinely old structures near the historic settlement. Roof size, complexity, and material all vary considerably from one address to the next.

That range means cedar and slate are both present on homes in the area, alongside the designer asphalt profiles that suit a larger house where a standard shingle looks thin against the facade.

The second pattern the company identifies is what owners do with their homes over time. Jericho residents tend to stay and invest in the property rather than move, which over decades produces substantial additions: second stories, wings, and extended rear elevations rather than the modest bump-outs common elsewhere.

"Jericho homeowners build onto their houses, and they build ambitiously," said Keith Schmied, founder and CEO of County Roofing. "Every one of those additions creates a line where two roofs meet, and water concentrates there from both sides. A house with three of those is a genuinely more complicated project than its square footage suggests, and it should be priced that way."

The company notes that complexity rather than size drives cost on roofs of this kind. A home with multiple additions carries more roof planes, valleys, and transitions than a simple gable roof covering the same area, and the labor concentrates in those junctions rather than the open field.

Roof work in Jericho permits through the Town of Oyster Bay Building Department, as the hamlet is unincorporated rather than an incorporated village.

County Roofing holds elite certification from all three major roofing manufacturers, GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, a combination reached by a small percentage of contractors nationwide. The certifications allow the company to offer enhanced manufacturer warranty coverage not available through non-certified installers.

Services available in the area include roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection in asphalt, cedar, and slate, along with commercial flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. Roof inspections are offered at no cost, every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, and emergency response is available around the clock.

The company is headquartered in Melville and operates additional offices in Hauppauge, Massapequa, Forest Hills, and Tarrytown. Schmied founded County Roofing in 1987 and remains directly involved in its projects.

Additional information about the company's Jericho services is available at

About County Roofing:

County Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 1987 and headquartered in Melville, New York, with offices serving Long Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Led by founder and CEO Keith Schmied, the company holds elite certifications from all three major roofing manufacturers: GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. County Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. More information is available at