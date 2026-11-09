Everwow Names The Bucket List Its Christmas Gift For Someone Who Has Everything, From $149 To $449

MENAFN - GetNews)"Everwow's Bucket List Experience Gift. The recipient chooses one wish and books the day. "People who have everything still have a list of things they have not done yet," said Simas Abraskevicius, co-founder of Everwow. "Your message names the wish, and they choose the experience and the day they finally do it. We set out to make the most giftable experience gift there is.""Everwow's Bucket List gifts for someone who has everything open with the giver's message and let them choose one wish, from a Niagara Falls boat ride at $149 to a Kauai helicopter tour at $449. No expiration date. Ever.

Sheridan, Wyoming - November 9, 2026 - Everwow has named its Bucket List Experience Gift the Christmas gift for someone who has everything. The person who needs nothing gets what they keep postponing: a day they choose, from $149. Everwow puts it simply: "Make someday a date."

At Christmas, its promise reads: "This Christmas, you gift the wow. They choose the experience. Under the tree in the Gift Box, or in their inbox on the day. It opens with your message." Many experience gifts open on a code. An Everwow gift opens with the giver's message, and only then do the experiences appear.

The Bucket List holds more than 18,000 experiences to choose from at $149, more than 26,000 at $219 and more than 41,000 at $449.

"People who have everything still have a list of things they have not done yet," said Simas Abraskevicius, co-founder of Everwow. "Your message names the wish, and they choose the experience and the day they finally do it. We set out to make the most giftable experience gift there is."

The giver chooses a tier and writes the message, and the recipient picks the wish. At $149, choices include a boat ride to the foot of Niagara Falls and night snorkeling with manta rays off the Big Island. The $219 gift sits in Everwow's Christmas collection, and its choices include a helicopter night flight over the Las Vegas Strip and snorkeling at Molokini off Maui.

The same $219 gift can include a hot spring soak near Fairbanks with a chance to see the Northern Lights. Whether the lights show depends on the weather that night. The $449 gift's choices include a Kauai helicopter tour and a hot air balloon ride over Albuquerque at sunset, with experiences for one to four people.

Each Bucket List tier holds experiences rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher by travelers, plus famous attractions. Whichever wish they choose is fully covered for the number of people shown at purchase. Travel to the experience they pick is not included.

Between September 1 and October 17, 2026, the Bucket List accounted for 47.3% of Everwow's U.S. orders. No expiration date. Ever. A Christmas gift can become a helicopter flight in July.

A Digital Gift arrives by email in minutes, and a Gift Box ships within 1 to 2 business days with free standard shipping.

Q: What is a good present for a person who already has everything? A: An experience they pick themselves. Everwow's Bucket List Experience Gift starts at $149 and covers one experience in full for the people shown at purchase.

Bucket List gifts from $149 to $449 are at Givers can ask for a full refund within 30 days of purchase, as long as the recipient has not activated the gift.

About Everwow

Everwow, founded in January 2026 and operated by MB Everwow, sells experience gifts built for presentation and choice to shoppers across the United States at everwow. The giver chooses a collection and writes a message, and the gift goes out by email as a Digital Gift in minutes or on a chosen day, or arrives in a Gift Box. The gift opens with the giver's message, and the recipient then picks one experience from collections that hold experiences rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher by travelers, plus famous attractions, in more than 300 U.S. cities and more than 170 other countries. Each experience gift covers one experience in full for the number of people shown at purchase, travel is not included, and every gift has no expiration date and a 30-day money-back guarantee before the recipient activates it.

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