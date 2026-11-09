As Half Of Shoppers Plan To Gift An Experience, Everwow Offers An Experience Gift With Something To Unwrap

MENAFN - GetNews)"Everwow's Gift Box gives an experience gift something to unwrap. "Many givers want to give a day out and still have a moment to unwrap," said Rokas Ramanauskas, co-founder of Everwow. "So we set out to make the box worth opening. Your message is the first thing inside.""Deloitte found that half of shoppers plan to gift an experience this year, and Everwow's Gift Box is an experience gift with something to unwrap. No expiration date. Ever.

Sheridan, Wyoming - November 9, 2026 - Deloitte's 2026 Holiday Retail Survey found that half of shoppers plan to gift an experience this year, up from 47% in 2025 and 39% in 2024. Everwow's Christmas answer is the Gift Box, an experience gift with something to unwrap. Everwow's promise for the box is "Send a gift they'll love to open."

At Christmas, it reads: "This Christmas, you gift the wow. They choose the experience. Under the tree in the Gift Box, or in their inbox on the day. It opens with your message." Boxed experience gifts often hold a card with a code. Everwow's Gift Box holds the giver's message, printed inside and read before the experiences appear.

The $99 Christmas Experience Gift already offers more than 10,000 experiences, and the recipient books a date that suits them.

"Many givers want to give a day out and still have a moment to unwrap," said Rokas Ramanauskas, co-founder of Everwow. "So we set out to make the box worth opening. Your message is the first thing inside."

The giver picks a gift, writes the message and adds the Gift Box at checkout. The box ships within 1 to 2 business days with free standard shipping. About four in ten Everwow orders since September have included it.

Choices in the $99 gift include festive light trails and seasonal shows. For a bigger present, the $349 version holds experiences for one to four people. Its choices can include fine dining evenings and festive theater nights.

Each chosen experience is fully covered for the people shown at purchase. Inside the Christmas collection are experiences rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher by travelers, plus famous attractions. No expiration date. Ever.

The Digital Gift remains the other format, emailed in minutes or on the day the giver picks. Should a question come up, real people help the giver and the recipient. Deloitte's survey of 4,000 U.S. consumers was fielded from August 26 to September 10, 2026, and published on October 15, 2026.

The Christmas Experience Gift starts at $99 at A boxed gift can be refunded in full within 30 days of purchase, before the recipient activates it.

About Everwow

Everwow, founded in January 2026 and operated by MB Everwow, sells experience gifts built for presentation and choice to shoppers across the United States at everwow. The giver chooses a collection and writes a message, and the gift goes out by email as a Digital Gift in minutes or on a chosen day, or arrives in a Gift Box. The gift opens with the giver's message, and the recipient then picks one experience from collections that hold experiences rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher by travelers, plus famous attractions, in more than 300 U.S. cities and more than 170 other countries. Each experience gift covers one experience in full for the number of people shown at purchase, travel is not included, and every gift has no expiration date and a 30-day money-back guarantee before the recipient activates it.

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