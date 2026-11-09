MENAFN - GetNews)"A star average tells you the last customers were happy. It doesn't tell you whether anyone checked the subfloor. - Victor Solomon, Founder, Solomon Flooring"Solomon Flooring, an Ottawa flooring installation company, has issued guidance for homeowners comparing the best flooring installation companies in Ottawa by reviews, warranties and in-home measures for hardwood and vinyl.

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - November 9, 2026 - Solomon Flooring, an Ottawa flooring installation company, has issued guidance for homeowners comparing the best flooring installation companies in Ottawa by their reviews. It covers reviews, warranties, in-home measures and the winter installation of hardwood and vinyl.

Founded in 2017 by Victor Solomon, the company installs hardwood, engineered wood, vinyl, laminate, tile and carpet across Ottawa. Its Hardwood Floor Installation Ottawa work covers solid oak, maple and engineered boards, and its Vinyl Plank Flooring Installation Ottawa work covers waterproof vinyl plank floors.

How do Ottawa homeowners compare flooring installation company reviews?

Reviews are most useful when they are recent, name the type of floor and describe the schedule and the cleanup. A star average on its own does not show whether a company has installed the kind of floor a homeowner is planning. As of November 2026, Solomon Flooring holds a 5.0 average across Google reviews.

"A star average tells you the last customers were happy. It doesn't tell you whether anyone checked the subfloor," said Victor Solomon, founder of Solomon Flooring. "Read the reviews that describe a job like yours, then ask whoever you're considering what they would check in your house before they give you a price."

Who covers a flooring warranty, the manufacturer or the installer?

A manufacturer's warranty covers defects in the flooring itself, while problems caused by the installation fall to the installer. Shaw Industries' residential hardwood warranty terms make any moisture testing the installer's responsibility, and Mullican Flooring states that failures caused by subfloor deficiencies are not covered by its wood flooring warranty.

The guidance therefore advises homeowners to get any workmanship warranty in writing, as part of the quote. Solomon Flooring sets out any workmanship warranty in each job's written quote.

Why should a flooring quote follow a visit to the home?

A price given before anyone has seen the subfloor leaves out the work that most often changes the total: levelling, subfloor repair, moisture problems and removal of the old floor. At Solomon Flooring, the crew that will install the floor measures each room and checks the subfloor for flatness, squeaks and moisture before the written quote is issued, with labour and materials listed separately.

The Government of Ontario's guide for home renovation businesses sets two limits that apply to any flooring contractor. When an estimate is included in a contract, the final price cannot be more than 10 percent above it unless the customer asks for additional or different work and signs a change to the contract, and a contract signed at the customer's home carries a 10-day cooling-off period.

Can hardwood and vinyl floors be installed in an Ottawa winter?

Both can be installed in winter, provided the house is held at the conditions the flooring manufacturer specifies. Milliken's luxury vinyl installation instructions, for example, call for a room temperature of 18 to 29 degrees Celsius for 48 hours before, during and after installation. The guidance flags cottages, vacant rentals between tenants and renovations where the heat has been turned down as the homes to check before a winter installation.

Hardwood raises a different winter question, because heated air is dry and wood shrinks as it dries. Solomon Flooring checks the moisture content of the wood and the subfloor with a moisture meter before any boards go down, and leaves the wood in the home until the two readings are close.

"Whoever installs the floor, ask what temperature the house needs to hold before, during and after the job," said Solomon. "Then keep the heat on until the installer says otherwise, even in a house nobody is living in yet."

What Ottawa homeowners have said about the work

"The quality of the work was superb and very quick. Would definitely recommend." - Noah G.

"Great team. Honest and professional." - Mohammad K.

"Victor was great and the team was very responsive." - Issaias K.

About Solomon Flooring

Solomon Flooring is a locally owned flooring contractor serving Ottawa, Ontario and the surrounding communities, founded by Victor Solomon in 2017. The company installs and refinishes hardwood, engineered wood, vinyl, laminate, tile and carpet, and provides hardwood stairs, epoxy floor coatings and floor repair. Its stated mission is to give Ottawa homeowners written pricing before work begins and a single crew that quotes, installs and cleans up. The company is insured, and its crew includes a holder of the Ontario 448A Floor Covering Installer Certificate of Qualification.