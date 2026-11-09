YOMAN Countertop Bullet Ice Maker Bulk Purchasing Guide For Importers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Ningbo Youman Electric Appliances Co., Ltd."YOMAN's bulk purchasing guide helps importers evaluate its Countertop Bullet Ice Maker for homes, offices, and small hospitality properties. The manually filled model requires no dedicated water line and has a published ice-making cycle of about 6–8 minutes. YOMAN lists a 500-unit first-order minimum and a production lead time of about 40 working days. The guide also covers sample testing and private-label options.

NINGBO, China, November 9, 2026 - YOMAN today outlined how importers can evaluate the YOMAN Countertop Bullet Ice Maker before placing a bulk order. YOMAN is a manufacturer of countertop bullet ice makers based in Ningbo, China, serving appliance distributors, importers and private-label brands. The guide follows the company's November factory update and covers sample testing, configuration approvals and first-order planning.

Key Facts



First-order minimum - YOMAN lists 500 units for the initial order of this model.

Production lead time - About 40 working days, with the start date and shipping schedule to be confirmed when ordering.

Installation and use - The manually filled reservoir works without a dedicated water line. The countertop model is designed for home kitchens, office break rooms and small hospitality properties.

Published specifications - Approximately 6–8 minutes per ice-making cycle, a 0.7 kg ice bin and 170 W rated power. Private-label options - Logo, housing color, outer carton, manual language and operating voltage.

What to Verify on the Sample

The YOMAN Countertop Bullet Ice Maker includes a self-cleaning cycle, an automatic stop when the ice bin fills and a low-water alert with automatic stop. Check that there is enough room at the intended location to open the lid, remove the basket and refill the reservoir. Run the cleaning cycle using the instructions supplied with the sample to see what an end user would need to do.

To evaluate first-hour output, record the room and water temperatures, note when the first batch is ready and weigh the ice collected over 60 minutes. Empty the basket at consistent intervals so the full-bin stop does not interrupt the measurement. Record any refills alongside the result. The 0.7 kg specification describes how much ice the bin holds at once. The timed test shows how much ice the sample produces during a defined period.

Check the full-bin and low-water responses separately, including the steps required to resume operation. Record the sample configuration and test conditions so a second unit can be assessed on the same basis. Buyers can use those observations to set acceptance criteria for the initial shipment.

November Factory Update

On November 5, 2026, YOMAN reported that its 30,000-square-meter Ningbo facility operated six automated production and inspection lines and sourced more than 80 percent of its components from nearby suppliers. The figures cover factory operations across the company's ice machine range.

For the YOMAN Countertop Bullet Ice Maker, the company describes incoming materials checks, refrigeration circuit leak testing and functional testing before shipment. Buyers can ask which inspection records are available for their selected configuration and how the factory handles component changes after sample approval. Keeping the approved sample and agreed specifications together gives the buyer and the factory a common reference for the first shipment and subsequent orders.

Private Label Approvals and Bulk Order Terms

YOMAN is a manufacturer of countertop bullet ice makers

If one purchase covers multiple markets, list each electrical version separately in the quotation and confirm how the split affects the minimum order and production schedule. Ask which approvals start the quoted lead time, then allow separately for inspection and freight. For retail programs, confirm the master carton dimensions before booking warehouse space. YOMAN also lists full-container shipment as an option for repeat orders.

Where the Countertop Model Fits

A distributor supplying serviced apartments could test the YOMAN Countertop Bullet Ice Maker in a representative kitchenette before specifying it across several properties. During the hours when guests typically want ice, record how often the reservoir needs refilling. Have housekeeping try the cleaning routine to see which steps may need a short instruction card.

For a staffed bar or shared breakfast area, assess peak demand and compare it with the measured replenishment rate. A manually filled bullet ice model can suit guest kitchens where ice is needed intermittently and a water connection is unavailable. A Commercial Cube Ice Maker

YOMAN's Ice Maker Machines range includes Bullet Ice Makers for compact installations, Cube Ice Makers for menus that call for solid cubes and Crescent Ice Makers Frozen Drink Machines range includes Snowflake Ice Makers for fine-textured ice and Slush Machines for frozen beverages, including a compact Commercial Slush Machine for cafés and small beverage shops.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the 500-unit minimum apply separately to each voltage version?

YOMAN lists a 500-unit minimum for the first order of this model. Buyers combining electrical versions should ask YOMAN to confirm how the minimum applies to each configuration before finalizing quantities.

Does the production lead time include inspection and shipping?

The published estimate of about 40 working days covers production. Ask for a schedule that identifies when production starts and allows separately for inspection and freight.

What compliance documents should importers request?

Request the documents applicable to the exact model and voltage configuration for the intended market. Check that the model identifier on the documents matches the rating label on the approved sample before authorizing production.

Before Placing a Bulk Order

Importers considering the YOMAN Countertop Bullet Ice Maker can request an evaluation sample, a specification sheet for the intended market and an itemized bulk quotation. Include the destination, expected order quantity, target retail launch date and private-label requirements. Once the sample passes the agreed checks, record its reference and approved configuration on the purchase order and keep the approved carton artwork with the order for inspection.

About YOMAN

YOMAN is a manufacturer of countertop bullet ice makers based in Ningbo, China, serving appliance distributors, importers and private-label brands. Founded in 2020, Ningbo YOUMAN Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures and tests ice makers and frozen drink equipment in-house. Its range covers household and selected commercial applications, with OEM and ODM services for wholesale programs.