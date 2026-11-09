1901 Cortelyou Road, Charlotte, N.C.: A $4.35 Million Foxcroft Estate On A Private Acre

MENAFN - GetNews)"1901 Cortelyou Road, a Foxcroft estate in Charlotte, N.C., listed at $4,350,000"The main house and separate pool house total 9 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and close to 9,000 square feet.

Charlotte, North Carolina, United States - November 9, 2026 - Mitchell Hurley, REALTOR® and Strategic Pricing Specialist, is representing 1901 Cortelyou Road in Charlotte, listed at $4,350,000.

A six-bedroom main residence, detached three-bedroom guest house, and private pool create an exceptional estate setting on more than an acre in coveted Foxcroft. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, the property backs to 7.5 acres of wooden green space, providing remarkable privacy. The main residence spans over 6,250 square feet, with high ceilings, generously proportioned living spaces, and a main-level primary suite. Large windows bring in natural light and connect the interiors to the pool terrace and surrounding greenery. The 2,775-square-foot guest house features its own kitchen, living and entertaining areas, three bedrooms, and two full and one half bathrooms-offering flexibility for extended family, visiting guests, or a separate home office. A three-car garage and a golf-cart-friendly neighborhood add to the property's everyday appeal, with Foxcroft Hills Swim & Racquet Club within walking distance and SouthPark's shopping and dining nearby. The setting pairs the privacy of an estate with the connected neighborhood lifestyle that makes Foxcroft so desirable.

"Foxcroft is the neighborhood people in Charlotte wait years to get into, and estates of this scale on a full acre with privacy are incredibly rare," said Mitchell Hurley.

At 1901 Cortelyou Road, the main house is over 6,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 half-bathrooms. The separate pool house adds 2,775 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and there are another 2 full bathrooms on the exterior for the pool. Watch the video tour:

Mitchell has sold 18 homes in the past two years in the Charlotte market.

About Mitchell Hurley

A third-generation Charlottean, Mitchell brings deep local knowledge, strong community roots, and a relationship-driven approach to Charlotte Living Realty Group. He offers clients an authentic perspective on the city's growth and lifestyle, pairing neighborhood insight with thoughtful, high-touch guidance. His passion for real estate comes from the joy of helping people find homes that fit both their lifestyle and long-term goals.

Mitchell has experience working with buyers, sellers and investors. His experience expanded further through a partnership in luxury residential development, giving him valuable insight into land acquisition, design, and new construction. Today, he blends his Charlotte roots, development expertise, and commitment to service to guide clients confidently through every step of the process, whether they're purchasing, selling, or building“from dirt to doorknob.”