MENAFN - GetNews)"ROB RUN reached 139,709 concurrent Steam players on November 8, 2026, during its first weekend, according to robrungame's tracking of Valve's public player count."ROB RUN's concurrent player count on Steam grew from a launch-day peak of 23,641 to 139,709 by its first Sunday. robrungame, a new independent fan site, tracks that count every five minutes and publishes reference pages and planning tools built from the game's own data files.

Washington, Michigan - November 9, 2026 - ROB RUN, the free-to-play crime sandbox from developer Kefir, reached 139,709 concurrent players on Steam on Sunday, November 8, the highest count recorded by robrungame since it began tracking the game. The same weekend, robrungame, a free and independent fan-made database for the game, went live.

ROB RUN launched on Steam on November 4, 2026. According to SteamDB, its peak that day was 23,641 concurrent players. Daily peaks rose to 43,745 on November 5, 64,828 on November 6 and 95,342 on November 7. The November 8 reading of 139,709 is nearly six times the launch-day peak. robrungame records Valve's public player count every five minutes and publishes the history, including any gaps in its record, at robrungame/player-count/.

robrungame builds its reference pages from the game's own data files. The site lists 46 weapon variants with damage, fire rate and magazine size, 499 items with values and unlock costs, 285 skins and cosmetics, and 38 Looty Bay locations with the loot each one can hold.

The site also includes planning tools. A shipment planner totals every prerequisite and the research cash needed for any unlock. A World map covers all ten districts and their 510 settlements, and players can open a settlement, view its 31 plots, and mark and name their own home. A loadout builder, a loot calculator, a tier list maker and a community tier list for weapon ratings complete the set.

No account is required. Without one, saved data stays in the player's browser. Players who sign in through Steam have their favorites, loadouts, plans and ratings stored with their SteamID on robrungame, so those saves follow them between devices. Map notes and tier lists stay in the browser either way.

"ROB RUN players keep asking the same things, like what a gun actually does and what it costs to unlock. robrungame answers those questions with the game's own numbers, for free," said Jim Hunt, who built robrungame.

robrungame is an independent fan project and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Kefir.

About robrungame

robrungame is a free, independent reference site for ROB RUN players, launched in November 2026. It turns the game's data files into searchable pages for weapons, items, skins and locations, along with planning tools, interactive maps and a Steam player count tracker. Its mission is to give players accurate, sourced game data at no cost. Game data on the site was last checked on November 7, 2026.