Nine Foreigners Suspected Of Trying To Join Russia's War Against Ukraine Arrested In South Africa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the BBC, Ukrinform reports.

The group, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested at South Africa's biggest airport, OR Tambo, and a hotel in Bruma, east of Johannesburg by a multidisciplinary team that involved Interpol. They were caught as they were "preparing to board flights out of the country", authorities added, but their final destination is unclear.

The group is accused of contravening South Africa's laws, which outlaw mercenary activity without government permission.

The police statement added that the involvement of Interpol and other international law enforcement agencies indicated that the suspects had also allegedly violated laws in their respective home countries, prompting cooperation with South African authorities.

Authorities declined to disclose the group's nationalities but confirmed that none of them resided in South Africa.

They have also not said whether the group allegedly intended to fight for Russia or Ukraine nor provided details of the organizations allegedly involved in facilitating their travel.

Citizens of several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana and South Africa, have gone to fight for Russia in Ukraine - some they had been duped and had not realized where they were going.

Russian forces using mercenaries form Africa and Asia in assaults on Huliaipole front – military

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment estimated earlier this year that more than 1,700 people from 36 countries in Africa have been recruited to fight for Russia.

Kenya at the time estimated that 252 citizens had been illegally conscripted in Russia. In March, Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi visited Moscow to address the issue.

He said at the time that an agreement had been reached to stop recruiting Kenyan nationals.

In February, Ghana said that 55 of its citizens had been killed in the conflict, with 272 believed to have been lured to fight since the war started in 2022.

The same month, South Africa secured the return of 17 South Africans who were allegedly tricked into joining the war.

The nine arrested are expected to appear in court soon.