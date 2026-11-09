UN Warns Winter Will Worsen Gaza Crisis As Families Face Cold In Tents

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RAMALLAH, Nov 10 (NNN-dpa) -- The United Nations (UN) and the Palestinian Authority have warned that the coming winter could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

More than two million people rely on shelter and aid, officials said at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.

Sameh Hamad, the Palestinian Authority's social development minister, said hundreds of thousands of their people still live in tents and temporary shelters following Israel's bombardment.

He said 84 per cent of the population was housed in overcrowded emergency shelters, while more than 65 per cent of families live in tents and temporary shelters.

More than 65,000 tents and emergency shelters are threatened by or already affected by flooding, Hamad said, citing UN figures.

He added thousands of families live in some 4,000 buildings at risk of collapse, with no safer alternative.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov said the crisis had been caused by human action, emphasising that Israeli import restrictions had hampered preparations for the winter.

Alakbarov urged Israel to urgently lift restrictions on imports of urgently needed aid and equipment.

The population must also be allowed into more areas of the territory with safer shelters, he said.

The Israeli military said it has been conducting "a winter preparedness plan" in coordination with the Board of Peace, established by United States (US) President Donald Trump, and in cooperation with the UN, international organisations and donor countries.

It said more than 91,000 tents and more than 8,200 trucks carrying tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing and other aid had already been brought into the Gaza Strip.

--NNN-dpa