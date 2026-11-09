Vocalbeats.AI Partners With AI Singapore To Support AI Talent Development Through Hands-On Industry Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI innovation company, today announced a partnership with AI Singapore (AISG) to support AI talent development through hands-on industry projects. Through AISG's AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP)®, apprentices will work alongside the Vocalbeats.AI team on practical AI development projects, gaining experience in applying emerging AI technologies to real business and user needs.

The collaboration officially launched in October 2026. By contributing industry use cases, practical feedback and access to its team's product development experience, Vocalbeats.AI aims to help apprentices strengthen their applied AI skills and deepen their understanding of how AI capabilities can be translated into useful applications.

AIAP combines structured training, mentorship and industry project experience to develop AI engineering capabilities. The collaboration with Vocalbeats.AI will give apprentices opportunities to explore contemporary AI tools and approaches, test solutions against practical requirements, and learn from the challenges encountered during development and evaluation.

Supporting Singapore's AI Talent Pipeline

The partnership builds on Vocalbeats.AI's support for talent development in Singapore, including scholarships established earlier this year at the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Through its collaboration with AISG, the company is extending this commitment by contributing practical industry experience to the development of aspiring AI professionals.

Marco Lai Jinnan, CEO of Vocalbeats.AI, said:“Developing AI talent takes both technical learning and opportunities to apply that knowledge to real challenges. By working with AI Singapore, we hope to give apprentices meaningful exposure to our projects and share what we have learned from building AI products for a global audience. This collaboration builds on our university scholarships and our commitment to supporting Singapore's AI talent pipeline. We also look forward to connecting with more AI professionals who share our interest in turning emerging technologies into useful products.”

“Industry collaboration is an important part of helping AI talent translate technical knowledge into practical capability. Working with Vocalbeats.AI will give our apprentices opportunities to tackle real industry challenges and gain insight into how AI applications are developed and evaluated. We welcome the company's contribution to providing hands-on learning opportunities and supporting the development of Singapore's AI talent,” said Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore.

As Vocalbeats.AI continues to develop AI products for global users, it aims to provide an environment where AI professionals can contribute to practical applications and continue developing their skills. The company welcomes individuals interested in applied AI and product development to explore opportunities with its global team.

About AI Singapore (AISG)

AI Singapore (AISG) is a national initiative driven by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and the National Research Foundation, Singapore (NRF).



AISG brings together Singapore-based research institutions and the broader ecosystem of AI start-ups and companies to support impactful research, develop talent and power Singapore's AI efforts.

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For more information on AIAP, please visit .

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI innovation company dedicated to creating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications-spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond-is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit .

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