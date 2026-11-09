Noida: Two Workers Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Garment Export Company In Sector 63

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 10 (IANS) Two workers were rescued after a fire broke out at a garment export company in Sector 63 of Noida, prompting the deployment of eight fire tenders. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to the police, the fire broke out late Monday night at a building located in A4, Sector 63, where a courier company and Malhotra Industries were operating on the first and second floors, respectively.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the fire department received information about the blaze through the control room via Dial 112 at 11.46 p.m. The initial information also indicated that some people could be trapped inside the building.

Speaking about the rescue operation, Kumar said,“We received information through the control room via Dial 112 at 11:46 pm about a fire at a garment company in A4, Sector 63, with some people reportedly trapped inside. Acting promptly, we dispatched eight fire tenders to the spot. Our teams brought the fire under complete control.”

“The fire broke out on the first floor, where a courier company is located, and on the second floor, occupied by Malhotra Industries. The fire has been completely extinguished. Initially, we received information that two people were trapped inside. Vicky (41) and Arun (26), who were sleeping on the first floor, were rescued safely. There were no casualties in the incident. Our fire tenders reached the spot within five minutes of receiving the information,” he added.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and ensured that the two workers were safely evacuated. The prompt response helped prevent any loss of life.

Meanwhile, several fire incidents were also reported earlier in different parts of Delhi, including a massive blaze at a hardware and paint store in Uttam Nagar and another fire in the basement of a building in Malviya Nagar. No casualties or injuries were reported in either incident.

In Uttam Nagar, a massive fire broke out at a hardware and paint store on Main Najafgarh Road late Saturday evening. The flames reportedly spread from the ground floor to the upper floors of the three-storey building. Around five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the basement of a building in the Khidki area of Malviya Nagar. Eight fire tenders were deployed, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

Earlier in October, a massive fire had broken out at several food and beverage shops located behind the Raipur Temple, under the jurisdiction of the Sector 126 police station in Noida. More than four shops were engulfed by the flames as the fire spread rapidly through adjoining establishments. One person was killed in the incident, police said.