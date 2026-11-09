Weather Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in South India and the Western Himalayan Region. It said isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on 10 November.

The IMD also forecast isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall in parts of the Kashmir Valley on 12 and 13 November, saying that "under the influence of a Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan Region."

In Delhi, the IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which states are under the IMD's heavy rainfall alert?⌵

The IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on November 9 and 10, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 10 to 14, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on November 11.

2When is heavy rain or snowfall expected in Kashmir Valley?⌵

The IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall in parts of Kashmir Valley on November 12 and 13, under the influence of a Western Disturbance.

3What weather is forecast for Delhi, including fog and temperature?⌵

Delhi is forecast to have partly cloudy skies and moderate fog at most places in the morning. The expected maximum temperature is 27°C to 29°C, with a minimum of 14°C to 16°C.

4What is Delhi's AQI today, and what category is it in?⌵

Delhi's AQI was 311 early Tuesday, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

5Why did official and private agencies report different AQI readings for Delhi?⌵

The reported readings differed amid questions about monitoring network coverage and data availability, as well as variations in measurement parameters and averaging methods.

"Partly cloudy sky. Moderate fog at most places in the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 27°C to 29°C and 14°C to 16°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi," the IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10-14 November and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 11 November, said the IMD.

Delhi's air quality index remained in the "very poor" category at 311 early Tuesday, according to the CQAM. It was recorded at 344 at 4 pm on Monday, compared with 376 reported at the corresponding time on Diwali day (Sunday).

Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years. However, the severity was likely worse than official figures showed, as several monitoring stations went offline on Sunday night during the peak period of firecracker use in the Capital, according to PTI.

AQI (air quality index) readings from private agencies did, in fact, paint a much more unpleasant picture than the official figures, with most parts of Delhi-NCR reporting extremely hazardous air pollution levels, leading experts to cast doubt on government data.

Meanwhile, AQI recorded an air quality reading of 637 in Delhi on Monday morning, classifying it as "hazardous". The platform also reported that the city's AQI had peaked at 2,283 after Diwali.

The differences in readings brought the monitoring network, data availability and variations in measurement parameters and averaging methods used by government and private agencies into focus - not for the first time, though.