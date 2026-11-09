Tektronix Puts More Discovery Within Reach With New 1 Series DPO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New oscilloscope brings advanced capabilities, an intuitive experience and a compact design at an accessible price to university students, educators and engineers

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Engineering starts with a question. Today, Tektronix introduces the 1 Series, a compact digital phosphor oscilloscope (DPO) designed to give more people the tools to pursue the answer, from university students making their first measurements to experienced engineers who need a versatile instrument across a range of engineering environments.

Starting at under $500, the 1 Series combines advanced acquisition and analysis capabilities with an intuitive user interface. With up to four analog channels, 12-bit vertical resolution, serial protocol analysis and integrated signal generation on select models, the 1 Series gives students room to move beyond basic measurements while giving experienced engineers the performance and tools for everyday design, debug and test.

Designed with a compact footprint, the 1 Series brings capable measurement to more places, whether on the bench, across the lab, or in a remote work setup. That combination of capability, compact design and accessible price gives the instrument a role across education, embedded design and debug, electronics test and repair, automated test and general-purpose engineering.

“Engineering is a constant learning curve. The earlier the right tools get into an engineer's hands, the sooner they can connect theory with what they actually see and measure, and the better prepared they are to solve real problems,” said Daryl Ellis, Vice President and General Manager of Signal Acquisition and Analysis Portfolio at Tektronix.“We designed the 1 Series to give students and educators access to serious measurement capability early, while giving engineers at every level an instrument that's capable, approachable and flexible enough to keep close at hand.”

Built for the next question

An oscilloscope makes the invisible visible. For a university student, seeing an electrical signal and measuring how it responds can connect a concept learned in a textbook or simulation with the behavior of real-world signals. For an experienced engineer, the same capabilities can help reveal why a design isn't behaving as expected and where to look next. The 1 Series brings those experiences together in an approachable instrument with capabilities that extend well beyond basic waveform viewing.

Key capabilities include:





More signals, more detail : Up to four analog channels, 12-bit vertical resolution, up to 200 MHz bandwidth, 1.25 GS/s sample rate and 10 Mpoints of record length per channel provide the acquisition performance to investigate more complex designs.





Deeper insight into embedded systems : Serial protocol decode for I2C, SPI and UART, along with FFT, limit testing and automated measurements, helps engineers move from seeing a signal to understanding its behavior.





More capability in one instrument : Select models add an integrated 25 MHz arbitrary function generator (AFG) and Bode plot analysis, allowing engineers to generate signals, measure circuit response and analyze behavior without adding another instrument to the bench.





An intuitive experience : A 7-inch multi-touchscreen brings the TekScopeTM user interface found across the Tektronix oscilloscope portfolio to the 1 Series. The common UI shortens the ramp from first use to useful measurement for engineers learning the instrument, while giving experienced engineers a familiar way to work.





For educators, the 1 Series brings hands-on learning into the instrument itself. Instructors can disable automated settings and measurements to keep students focused on fundamental signal concepts, while e*Scope extends access beyond the lab and lets instructors view student work remotely. An extensive help system, with direct access to video demonstrations and measurement how-tos, provides support as students learn to make and interpret measurements, then apply those skills to more sophisticated project work.

The familiar TekScope interface also creates continuity across the Tektronix oscilloscope portfolio. Skills and workflows learned on the 1 Series transfer to higher-performance Tektronix oscilloscopes, reducing the need to relearn how to interact with the instrument as measurement requirements advance. For experienced engineers, that continuity works in the other direction as well, bringing familiar workflows to a smaller, more accessible instrument.

Designed for wherever engineering happens

At just 4.8 pounds, the 1 Series is easy to move between work locations, while its 4-inch depth helps it fit where space is limited. VESA mounting and an optional rackmount kit provide additional flexibility in how and where the instrument is deployed. Combined with its measurement capacity and accessible price, that compact design also makes the 1 Series a practical additional scope for everyday work or added measurement capacity without tying up a higher-performance instrument.





The 1 Series also fits into remote and automated workflows. Ethernet and USB connectivity support remote and programmatic control, while Python-based automation allows engineers to integrate the scope into larger test systems and software workflows.

As Tektronix works to put powerful measurement tools in the hands of more engineers, the company is also exploring how AI can make the expertise behind those tools easier to access and apply.

Extending discovery with AI

Beginning today, customers can be among the first to access the Tek IntelligenceTM connector, a new way to connect their AI agent of choice with trusted Tektronix measurement knowledge, tools and supported instruments across the portfolio.

With the 1 Series, engineers can tell their AI agent what they are trying to accomplish in plain language, then the agent can use the connector to translate that intent into validated instrument commands to directly control the instrument or build working automation. For students and educators, this creates a more intuitive way to configure and control the instrument. For experienced engineers, it can reduce the steps between identifying a problem and getting to the measurements needed to understand it.

The connector offers a first look at how Tektronix is enabling a new interaction between engineers, AI, and their instruments, informed by 80 years of measurement expertise. Request early access at dev.tek.com/en/tek-intelligence.

Availability

The 1 Series DPO is available today. See where measurement can go next at tek.com/1seriesdpo.

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About Tektronix

Tektronix is the partner engineers have trusted to measure, discover and innovate for 80 years. Today we deliver test and measurement solutions that unite precision with simplicity, helping engineers accelerate breakthroughs that shape a better tomorrow. Learn more at tek.com/newsroom.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Use of Tek Intelligence is subject to the end user license agreement available at .

SOURCE: Tektronix, Inc.

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1 Series DPO 4-channel front view