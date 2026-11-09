NVDA INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Urges NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact Firm Ahead Of January 8, 2027 Lead Plaintiff Deadline



Class Period: Oct. 9, 2025 – Nov. 8, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 8, 2027

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Contact Email: ... Direct Firm Phone: 844-916-0895

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Securities Class Action Overview:

The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and captioned Kistenmacher v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., Case No. 5:26-cv-13448, seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

WHAT NVIDIA INVESTORS CAN DO?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock during the Class Period (Oct. 9, 2025 – Nov. 8, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 8, 2027 deadline.