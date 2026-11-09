'Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari' To Be Launched In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The 'Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari' is set to launch in the national capital on Tuesday, offering Delhi residents a new recreational attraction along the Yamuna riverfront, with an approximately 30-minute cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Announcing the launch, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the cruise service would be handed over to the people of Delhi from Tuesday, as part of efforts to promote tourism and provide new leisure opportunities in the city.

In a post on X, the Delhi Minister wrote,“To promote tourism on the Yamuna, the 'Namo Yamuna Cruise' will be handed over to Delhi residents starting tomorrow.”

“Delhi residents will be able to enjoy this exciting journey from Sonia Vihar in our constituency to the Jagatpur Shani Temple. In view of preparations for tomorrow's event, I inspected the site in Sonia Vihar along with officials from all departments. Our government is fully committed to fulfilling all its promises to Delhi residents,” he wrote.

The launch follows a trial run on October 26, when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Mishra, inspected the six-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur to review arrangements and assess the service's readiness.

Taking to social media platform X after the inspection, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The trial run of 'Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari' has begun. Today, an inspection of the 6-km route from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur was conducted, and preparations were reviewed. Instructions have been given to officials to pay special attention to cleanliness, security, and passenger convenience."

The Chief Minister had also expressed the government's intention to introduce the service before Chhath Mahaparv, highlighting its potential to provide families with a new recreational destination in the capital.

"Our effort is to launch this service before Chhath Mahaparv. People of Delhi will be able to visit Mother Yamuna with their families, enjoy a cruise ride, and get a new spot in the capital itself to celebrate a picnic. This will boost tourism in Delhi, increase local businesses, and open up new employment opportunities. On this occasion, Cabinet colleague Shri Kapil Mishra Ji, along with relevant officials, was also present," she said.

Describing the project as an example of cooperation between different government agencies, Mishra said it was being jointly implemented by the Central government, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism.

"This is a wonderful project that serves as an example of how setting aside political differences and working together can produce beautiful results," he said.

Each cruise ride will last approximately 30 minutes, allowing passengers to experience the Yamuna while enjoying the riverfront surroundings.

Beyond the cruise service, the proposed attractions along the riverfront include a musical fountain depicting the story of Maa Yamuna, water sports facilities, a food park and a dedicated children's zone. These facilities are expected to make the stretch an attractive destination for families and visitors.

Mishra also said that the project had been developed in accordance with the standards prescribed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and applicable environmental regulations.

According to officials, tickets for the cruise service will be made available online through the Delhi Tourism website.