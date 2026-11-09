Congress Leader Demands Probe Into Late Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Death

Congress Leader Raises Doubts Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday raised questions over the plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said there were doubts surrounding the circumstances of the crash and insisted that the truth must be brought to light. "There is no doubt that there is something suspicious, something amiss, regarding the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar... the truth must be brought to light... a thorough investigation must be conducted, covering all relevant parties, so that the truth emerges. If anyone is responsible for Dada's death, they should be sent to the gallows," Wadettiwar said. He called for an investigation covering all relevant parties to ensure that all facts related to the crash are examined.

Family Seeks Transparency in Investigation

Ajit Pawar died on January in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district. On October 28, NCP youth leader and Ajit Pawar's son Jay Pawar met officials at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office in Pune and reviewed the progress of the investigation into the plane crash involving late NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

During the meeting, Jay Pawar sought detailed information on the current status of the investigation, the action taken so far, the likely timeline for its completion and the pending aspects of the probe. He stressed the need to expedite the investigation and ensure that it is completed transparently and without delay.

“The truth behind Ajit Dada's plane crash is not merely a matter concerning one family; it is also a question of the trust of millions of people who loved him immensely,” Jay Pawar said. He said it was essential to address the questions in the minds of the public, thoroughly investigate every significant aspect of the crash and bring the truth before the people.

Jay Pawar also called for a serious and comprehensive investigation into all relevant aspects of the case, without any delay, and for necessary action to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. MLA Vikram Kakade accompanied him during the meeting. Jay Pawar asserted that he would continue to pursue the matter until the truth behind Ajit Dada's plane crash comes to light.

Details of the Incident

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on January 29, 2026, after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. (ANI)

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