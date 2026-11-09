India Eyes Solar Cell Exports As Capacity Surges: Pralhad Joshi
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: India is looking to export solar cells as its rapidly rising manufacturing capacity of the product, which converts sunlight into electricity and assembled into solar panels, is set to far outstrip domestic demand. In a first, the government is now in talks with several countries to find buyers for these cells, Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi told Mint in an interview.
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