Further Military Action Against Iran 'Doesn't Seem To Be A Very Necessary Thing' -- Trump

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump said Monday that further military action against Iran did not appear necessary at this stage, while warning that Washington remained prepared to act if the situation changed, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"At this point, taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing - but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump added that Israel and the wider Middle East were protected from the Iranian "danger and threat".

"We're seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict. I think it's going to be ending fairly soon," he said.

--NNN-ANADOLU