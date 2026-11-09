Trump Says He Had 'Excellent' Talks With Qatar's Prime Minister On Iran

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had an“excellent conversation” with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, with discussions focusing on developments involving Iran, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also said that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional countries "would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate - Therefore, Land and Sea."

He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained a non-negotiable US objective.

"We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this conflict and will ensure that America's interests are at all times protected," he said.

--NNN-ANADOLU