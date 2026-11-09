Gloucester County Car Accident Attorneys Ken Gibson And John Singleton Explain Single-Vehicle Accident Claims In Virginia

HAYES, VA - November 09, 2026 - A car leaving the pavement and striking a tree, guardrail, or drainage ditch can cause severe injuries, and many drivers assume they are automatically at fault when only one vehicle is involved. Gloucester County car accident attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) have published a guide explaining how fault, liability, and compensation work in single-vehicle crashes on Route 17 and other roads throughout the region.

According to Gloucester County car accident attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton, a crash involving only one car does not establish driver negligence by itself. Liability depends heavily on the surrounding facts, including dangerous road conditions, hidden vehicle defects, and the actions of other motorists who force vehicles off the road. "Many people believe a single-vehicle crash is automatically their fault, but the physical evidence often tells a different story," Gibson explains.

Gloucester County car accident attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton note that common causes of these collisions fall into three broad categories: road and weather conditions, driver error and fatigue, and mechanical failure. Wet pavement, dense fog near water, and poorly lit rural roads with narrow shoulders can all contribute to a run-off-road crash, while tread separation, brake failure, and steering or suspension defects can cause a driver to lose control. The guide emphasizes that weather or mechanical problems do not automatically shift responsibility away from the driver or create liability for another party.

Singleton points out that road conditions at the specific crash location matter. "A steep pavement-edge drop-off can make it difficult to steer back onto the roadway, and overcorrection can cause a driver to lose control," he says. "Taking prompt photographs helps document the physical evidence before road crews alter the condition." The firm advises that factors such as shoulder condition, curves, sight distance, and nearby fixed objects should be documented at the site rather than assumed.

The guide outlines that liability in a single-vehicle crash can rest with the driver, a government agency or contractor responsible for the roadway, a vehicle or parts manufacturer, or an unidentified driver who caused the crash and left. A negligence claim against the Commonwealth can fall under the Virginia Tort Claims Act, which provides a limited waiver of sovereign immunity, caps recovery, and imposes special notice and filing deadlines. If another motorist crosses the center line and forces a vehicle off the road without contact, Virginia Code section 38.2-2206 permits a John Doe claim when the statutory requirements are met.

Attorney Gibson emphasizes that preserving evidence is essential, particularly in product liability matters. "Once a vehicle is salvaged and crushed, the proof of a mechanical defect is gone," he observes. The firm works to preserve failed vehicle components, obtain camera footage to identify hit-and-run drivers, and document dangerous pavement edges. Gibson also notes that under Virginia Code section 46.2-379, an investigating officer's crash report cannot be used as evidence in a civil or criminal trial arising from the crash.

The Gloucester car accident attorneys highlight that Virginia applies a strict contributory negligence rule. An injured person can be barred from recovering damages if their own negligence was a proximate cause of the injury, rather than having damages simply reduced by a percentage of fault. The guide notes that ordinary contributory negligence is not a defense to a breach-of-implied-warranty claim, and the last clear chance doctrine can permit recovery in narrowly defined circumstances, making early legal review important.

On compensation, the firm explains that compensatory damages include economic losses such as medical treatment, lost wages, reduced earning capacity, and vehicle repair, along with non-economic damages for pain, disfigurement, and permanent impairment. Virginia caps total punitive damages at $350,000 when legally available, and recovery under the Virginia Tort Claims Act is limited to $100,000 or the maximum applicable liability coverage, whichever is greater.

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys represents injured drivers throughout the Middle Peninsula and Hampton Roads, including Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, King and Queen, King William, Essex, York, and James City counties, as well as Newport News, Hampton, and Williamsburg. The firm reminds those affected that personal injury claims generally carry a two-year deadline under Virginia Code section 8.01-243, while claims against the Commonwealth require written notice within one year.

For those injured in a single-vehicle crash, contacting a Gloucester County car accident attorney promptly may help preserve critical evidence and protect a claim before road crews, insurers, or salvage yards alter the scene or the vehicle.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a personal injury firm located at 4073 George Washington Memorial Highway in Hayes, Virginia. Founded by Ken Gibson and John Singleton, both of whom served in the U.S. Marine Corps, the firm represents injured drivers throughout Gloucester County, the Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads on a contingency fee basis. For consultations, call (804) 413-6777.

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