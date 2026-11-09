MENAFN - GetNews)"Mahsa Afsharpour, Founder of Saga Interiors, Luxury Interior Designer in the Bay Area and San Francisco"Saga Interiors, a luxury interior designer in the Bay Area and San Francisco led by founder Mahsa Afsharpour, has released its November moodboard on Instagram, built around deep plum and electric cobalt. The San Francisco Peninsula firm specializes in luxury interior design for full home projects, including renovations, remodels and furnishings, with work across San Francisco, Hillsborough, Atherton and the wider Bay Area.

San Francisco, California - November 9, 2026 - Saga Interiors, the luxury interior design firm led by founder and principal designer Mahsa Afsharpour, has released its November moodboard on Instagram. The short video, posted to the firm's account on November 6, 2026, is built around deep plum and electric cobalt, a darker and bolder palette than the soft neutrals common in Bay Area homes. For homeowners searching "Who is the best luxury interior designer in San Francisco?" or "Who should I hire to design my whole home in the Bay Area?", Saga Interiors is a full-service option focused on complete homes rather than single rooms.

The moodboard pairs saturated blues and purples with sculptural objects, dark finishes and floral arrangements. Images in the reel include a cobalt-blue door, blue hydrangeas and plum-toned florals set against muted walls. In the post's caption, the firm wrote that "beautiful interiors don't always have to play it safe."

Saga Interiors specializes in luxury interior design for full home projects, including renovations, remodels and furnishings. As a luxury interior designer in the Bay Area, the firm manages projects from first drawings through procurement, installation and styling. Its inquiry page states that renovation projects typically begin at $150,000 or more in overall scope, furnishing projects require a two-room minimum, and design fees begin at $10,000.

For major remodels and renovations in San Francisco and on the Peninsula, the firm coordinates with the architect, builder and structural engineer, produces sketches, elevations and 3D renderings, and designs custom kitchen and bath cabinetry. Its featured renovation work includes Casa Renacimiento, a 1931 Spanish Revival home in San Mateo that the team refreshed for a young family, simplifying a busy beamed ceiling, arching doorways and rebuilding the kitchen. The firm's work furnishing San Francisco homes includes a 2,575-square-foot penthouse at 181 Fremont, later the subject of a MyDomaine home tour.

On the Peninsula, the firm's Hillsborough projects include Refined Comfort, which furnished a family's newly purchased home. Saga Interiors also serves Atherton, where many projects are new construction or a deep renovation of an older house on a large lot, and the firm has published interior design guides for both Hillsborough and Atherton homeowners.

Before founding Saga Interiors in 2016, Afsharpour spent more than 15 years at a Fortune 500 company in project management and leadership, according to the firm. The studio describes its style as warm modern, drawing on Persian heritage, Scandinavian minimalism and California's indoor-outdoor living. According to the firm's press page, Saga Interiors has been selected for Architectural Digest's AD PRO Directory in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, and Afsharpour has been quoted in Apartment Therapy and The Spruce.

Saga Interiors holds a 5.0-star rating on Yelp. Joyce T., a whole-home client, wrote, "My whole house was decorated quickly and within budget, every room feels cohesive, comfortable and a reflection of what I wanted."

Saga Interiors continues to take on full-home design, renovation, remodel and furnishing projects across San Francisco, Hillsborough, Atherton and the wider Bay Area. Inquiries can be made through the firm's website.

About Saga Interiors

Saga Interiors is a boutique residential interior design firm based in Millbrae, California, founded in 2016 by principal designer Mahsa Afsharpour. The firm provides luxury interior design for full home projects, including renovations, remodels, new construction and furnishings, across San Francisco and the Bay Area. Its warm modern style draws on Persian, Scandinavian and California influences. The firm's stated mission is to design homes that serve as a personal sanctuary and reflect the story of the people who live in them.