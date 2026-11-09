Oakland County OWI Defense Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Outlines When Police May Search A Vehicle At A DUI Stop

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - November 09, 2026 - A lawful traffic stop does not by itself give a Michigan officer authority to search the vehicle, and the legal basis relied on determines both how far a search may extend and whether the resulting evidence can be used in court. Oakland County OWI defense attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) outlines the recognized exceptions to the warrant requirement and the limits that apply to each.

According to Oakland County OWI defense attorney Paul J. Tafelski, vehicles receive less Fourth Amendment protection than homes because they are mobile and heavily regulated. Under the automobile exception first recognized in Carroll v. United States, 267 U.S. 132 (1925), an officer with probable cause to believe a vehicle contains contraband or evidence of a crime may search it without first obtaining a warrant. Probable cause requires specific facts rather than a hunch, and the scope of the search is limited to places where the item sought could reasonably be found. "A lawful stop and a lawful search are two separate questions, and the second one gets skipped more often than drivers realize," Tafelski explains.

Oakland County OWI defense attorney Paul J. Tafelski notes that consent is the exception most often relied on at the roadside, and that a casual response can be treated as voluntary permission. Prosecutors must establish that consent was freely given by a person with actual or apparent authority over the area or container searched, and officers may not search beyond the permission granted. A driver may decline a search request with a clear statement and may also limit any consent given, and a refusal does not by itself create probable cause to search.

Attorney Tafelski explains that a search incident to arrest is narrower than many drivers assume. Under Arizona v. Gant, officers may search the passenger compartment only when the arrested person is unsecured and within reaching distance at the time of the search, or when there is reason to believe the vehicle contains evidence of the offense that led to the arrest. The exception does not reach the trunk. "An arrest by itself does not authorize a search of the car," Tafelski notes.

Inventory searches operate on a different footing. After a lawful impoundment, department procedures may authorize officers to record property found in the vehicle and, where the policy permits, to open closed containers. The decision to impound cannot serve as a pretext for a criminal investigation, and MCL 257.252d permits immediate removal only in defined situations, including when a vehicle's condition creates an immediate public hazard, when it obstructs traffic, or when it must be seized to preserve evidence of a crime.

The plain view doctrine allows an officer to seize an item only when lawfully positioned to see it, with lawful access to it, and where its incriminating character is immediately apparent. Observing an item through a window does not by itself authorize retrieval, though what an officer sees may supply probable cause under the automobile exception. An open alcohol container can support a separate misdemeanor charge under MCL 257.624a when it is transported or possessed within the passenger area of a vehicle on a highway or in a place open to the public.

Odor alone no longer carries the weight it once did in these cases. People v. Armstrong (2025) holds that the odor of a controlled substance may be considered as one factor but is not sufficient on its own, and People v. Wilkins (2026) holds that probable cause supporting only a civil infraction does not justify a warrantless search under the automobile exception. Digital contents are treated separately as well, since under Riley v. California officers need a warrant to search the data on a phone unless consent or another recognized exception applies. "The stated reason for the search is where a suppression motion usually begins," Tafelski advises.

Where charges follow a roadside search, the wording of the consent request, the timing of the arrest, and compliance with standardized inventory procedures can each affect whether a motion to suppress is supported. Tafelski reviews those facts for drivers throughout Oakland County and nearby communities, addressing both the impaired driving charge and any separate offense based on items recovered from the vehicle. An accident, standing alone, does not authorize a search either, though facts observed at the scene may support an impaired driving investigation.

For drivers in Oakland County facing charges based on evidence recovered during a traffic stop, contacting an OWI defense attorney may help determine whether the search stayed within its permitted scope and whether the evidence can be challenged.

About Michigan Defense Law:

Michigan Defense Law is a Bloomfield Hills-based criminal defense firm handling impaired driving charges, disputed vehicle searches, and related license matters. Founded by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, who has practiced in Michigan since 1995, the firm represents drivers throughout Oakland County and nearby communities from its office at 2525 S Telegraph Rd, Suite 100. For consultations, call (248) 451-2200.

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