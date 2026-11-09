Saint Peter's Lutheran Church In Forestville Named“Best Family-Friendly Church In Door County”

MENAFN - GetNews) Institute of American Family Ministry recognizes congregation for its commitment to Christian education, youth ministry, and supporting families.

FORESTVILLE, WI - November 9, 2026 - Saint Peter's Lutheran Church in Forestville, Wisconsin, has been named the “Best Family-Friendly Church in Door County” by the Institute of American Family Ministry, recognizing the congregation's commitment to serving children, teenagers, and families through Christian education, worship, fellowship, and service.

Founded in 1875, Saint Peter's has served the Forestville community for more than 150 years. Today, the congregation draws members and visitors from throughout southern Door County and neighboring Kewaunee County, offering a range of ministries intended to strengthen Christian families and help young people grow in their faith.

Among the congregation's most distinctive ministries is its active youth group, which serves students in grades 8–12. In addition to monthly gatherings featuring Christian devotions, fellowship, and activities, the youth group organizes service projects, congregational breakfasts, and annual summer trips.

These trips alternate between domestic mission trips, during which young people participate in Christian service projects, and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod's National Youth Gathering, which brings together thousands of Lutheran teenagers from across the country.

Saint Peter's also offers Sunday School for younger children, summer Vacation Bible School, and catechism instruction for middle-school students preparing for confirmation. Its traditional Lutheran worship services welcome families and children of all ages.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher Jackson, who has served as pastor of Saint Peter's since 2014, emphasized that the congregation's work with families is rooted in its Christian confession.

"Our goal isn't simply to keep kids entertained or to give parents somewhere to drop them off on Sunday morning. We want children to know Jesus Christ, to understand the Christian faith, and to develop friendships with other Christians that will sustain them throughout their lives. That's what Christian education and youth ministry are supposed to be about."

Jackson also noted the importance of creating opportunities for young people to participate meaningfully in congregational life.

"Young people aren't just the future of the Church. They're part of the Church right now. We want them worshiping, learning, serving, and contributing to the life of the congregation. And we want their parents to know that they have a church family supporting them in the difficult and important work of raising Christian children."

The congregation's family ministries are open to families throughout the region, including those who are not currently members of Saint Peter's.

Saint Peter's Lutheran Church is a member congregation of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS), a confessional Lutheran church body emphasizing the authority of Scripture and salvation through Jesus Christ.

Families interested in visiting Saint Peter's Lutheran Church are invited to attend Sunday School at 9:00 a.m. or Divine Service at 10:00 a.m. on Sundays. The church is located at 316 West Main Street in Forestville, Wisconsin.

Additional information about the congregation and its family ministries is available at .

About Saint Peter's Lutheran Church

Saint Peter's Lutheran Church is a historic Lutheran congregation founded in 1875 and located in Forestville, Wisconsin. A member of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, the congregation serves families throughout Door County and neighboring communities through traditional Christian worship, biblical education, youth ministry, Christian fellowship, and community service.