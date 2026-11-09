Millionaire CEO Nono Malenge Drops Six-Song Debut Album“Dream” On All Streaming Platforms Amid Exclusive Live Shows

MENAFN - GetNews) Nono Malenge is the CEO of Malex Construction, Malex Groups and Checas Jewelry.

New York, NY, USA - November 9, 2026 - Nono Malenge, the renowned millionaire businessman, entrepreneur, and dynamic artist, has officially announced the full release of his highly anticipated six-track debut album, Dream. Already recognized as a powerhouse in the corporate world, Malenge is now making waves in the entertainment industry, seamlessly blending his entrepreneurial spirit with his profound creative passions.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Malex Construction, Malex Groups, and Checas Jewelry, Nono Malenge has established a formidable multi-industry business empire. With an estimated net worth between $7 million and $10 million, Malenge's success in real estate, luxury goods, and corporate enterprise is well-documented. Now, the multifaceted mogul is stepping behind the microphone to share his artistic vision with the world.

His debut album, Dream, is now out in full. The six-track release features the title anthem“Dream Malenge,” along with“Saturday,”“My Love,”“Let Party,”“Xavier Malenge,” and“Get Paid.” Each song draws on his life as a self-made entrepreneur who refuses to be confined to a single industry.

Fans and music enthusiasts can stream Dream globally across all major platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and iTunes.

Listeners can experience the new album directly on Spotify and Amazon Music.

In conjunction with the monumental album release, Nono Malenge is taking his music to the stage in a series of highly exclusive live events and public concerts, offering a premier live experience of his new tracks.

While currently focused on these exclusive gatherings, Malenge's team has confirmed that planning is underway for a major public concert in the very near future. The upcoming public show will allow his rapidly growing fanbase to experience the energy of Dream live, marking a new chapter in his expanding public persona.

Nono Malenge continues to redefine the boundaries of modern success. Whether he is closing high-stakes deals in the boardroom, expanding his luxury jewelry line, or producing captivating new music in the studio, Malenge proves that true ambition has no limits.

For more information, press inquiries, or to request an interview with Nono Malenge, please contact his media representation team.

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About Nono Malenge

Born on September 24, Nono Malenge is a millionaire entrepreneur, artist, and the CEO of Malex Construction, Malex Groups, and Checas Jewelry. With a diverse portfolio spanning construction, corporate enterprise, and luxury jewelry, he has built a reputation for excellence and innovation. Driven by a lifelong passion for music, he is now expanding his legacy into the entertainment industry with his debut album, Dream.