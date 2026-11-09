Qingdao, Shandong, China - November 9, 2026

Qingdao Uniconvtor Technology Co., Ltd. (UNC), a China-based power electronics technology company, today announced continued expansion of its manufacturing, product development, and global supply capabilities across multiple energy storage and power conversion segments. The company reports increasing interest from distributors, project developers, EPC contractors, industrial users, renewable energy integrators, and procurement professionals seeking reliable suppliers of energy storage systems and power electronics equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

As energy storage deployment continues to expand across global markets, purchasing decision-makers are placing greater emphasis on product reliability, manufacturing capacity, technical support, certification compliance, and long-term supplier partnerships. In response to these evolving requirements, UNC continues to strengthen its position as a manufacturer and technology provider focused on energy storage batteries, power conversion systems, hybrid inverters, energy storage cabinets, and related power electronics solutions.

Founded in 2021, UNC operates in the renewable energy and power electronics industry, integrating research and development, manufacturing, quality management, sales, and technical support. The company serves customers seeking energy solutions for residential energy storage, commercial and industrial energy storage, microgrid applications, power systems, and emerging power conversion technologies.

UNC provides 16kWh Energy Storage Battery Pack solutions designed for integration with modern energy storage environments. The company also supports customization requirements for customers seeking custom 16kWh Energy Storage Battery Pack configurations based on local market standards, installation conditions, and project specifications. As a China 16kWh Energy Storage Battery Pack manufacturer, UNC supports export projects and bulk procurement requirements across international markets.

In parallel with battery demand, the market for All-in-One BESS

Industry buyers often evaluate suppliers based on their ability to provide complete solutions rather than individual components. Consequently, demand for All-in-One BESS manufacturer capabilities, customized energy storage configurations, and export-ready systems has become an important consideration during supplier selection processes. UNC continues to support these market requirements through its engineering resources and manufacturing infrastructure.

Commercial and industrial users represent another important segment within the energy storage market. Businesses facing rising electricity costs, demand charges, and grid reliability concerns are increasingly exploring Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage System (C&I ESS)

UNC's commercial and industrial energy storage portfolio supports a range of applications including peak shaving, demand management, renewable energy integration, distributed energy systems, and facility energy optimization. As procurement teams evaluate Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage System suppliers, considerations such as safety, scalability, certification, lifecycle value, and technical support remain central to purchasing decisions.

The company reports growing interest in integrated storage infrastructure, particularly in the area of Energy Storage Cabinets and containerized energy storage solutions. Energy Storage Cabinets have become an increasingly common deployment option because they allow customers to simplify project implementation while maintaining operational flexibility.

For customers requiring larger-scale systems, UNC offers its Integrated Energy Storage Cabinet 135kW/261kWh solution. This product category is designed to address the needs of commercial and industrial projects requiring higher-capacity storage systems. As markets continue to adopt distributed energy resources, integrated cabinet-based solutions are expected to remain an important segment of the global energy storage industry.

UNC develops Power Conversion System solutions for a variety of energy storage configurations. As a Power Conversion System manufacturer and technology provider, the company continues to focus on improving conversion efficiency, integration flexibility, and system compatibility for residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

The company also notes continued demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as organizations pursue energy transition initiatives and grid modernization strategies. BESS solutions play an important role in balancing electricity supply and demand while supporting renewable generation resources.

Market participants often seek Battery Energy Storage System suppliers capable of supporting both standardized and customized project requirements. UNC's manufacturing model supports a range of deployment scenarios, including residential installations, commercial applications, industrial facilities, and specialized power system projects.

In the residential market, increased adoption of solar-plus-storage installations has supported demand for Residential Energy Storage Battery solutions and Hybrid Inverters. Hybrid inverter technology enables coordinated management of solar generation, battery storage, utility grid interaction, and backup power functionality.

As a Hybrid Inverter manufacturer, UNC supports customers seeking energy management systems capable of improving energy utilization and operational flexibility. The company continues to invest in hybrid inverter development to align with evolving residential energy storage requirements across global markets.

Beyond conventional storage technologies, UNC is also involved in advanced power electronics development, including Solid-State Transformer (SST) technology. Solid-State Transformers are increasingly discussed within industry and research communities due to their potential applications in future power distribution systems, renewable energy integration, smart grids, and energy management architectures.

The company additionally develops Long-Duration Energy Storage PCS solutions, SOC Balancer technologies, and Micro-Storage Intelligent Compensation Terminals to support a broader range of energy management requirements.

UNC's manufacturing capabilities are supported by an intelligent factory covering more than 10,000 square meters. The facility incorporates advanced production processes designed to support product quality consistency and operational efficiency. According to the company, annual production capacity exceeds 400,000 units, enabling support for domestic and international customer demand across multiple product categories.

Quality management remains a central element of the company's operational strategy. UNC has implemented quality management and environmental management practices supported by internationally recognized certifications. The company states that its products have obtained certifications and testing credentials relevant to various markets and application environments.

In addition to product development and manufacturing, UNC provides technical support services that include installation guidance, commissioning assistance, customer training, troubleshooting support, maintenance consultation, and after-sales service. The company emphasizes response efficiency and process tracking as key elements of its customer support framework.

As the global energy storage sector continues to develop, procurement professionals are increasingly prioritizing supplier stability, manufacturing capability, product compliance, and long-term service commitment. UNC states that its ongoing investments in engineering, production capacity, and quality control are intended to support these evolving expectations while contributing to sustainable energy infrastructure development worldwide.

About Qingdao Uniconvtor Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Uniconvtor Technology Co., Ltd. (UNC) is a power electronics and renewable energy technology company established in 2021. The company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and supply of Hybrid Inverters, Energy Storage Integrated Cabinets, Energy Storage Inverters, Power Conversion Systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems, Solid-State Transformers, Long-Duration Energy Storage PCS solutions, SOC Balancers, and Micro-Storage Intelligent Compensation Terminals. Through innovation, manufacturing excellence, and customer-focused service, UNC aims to provide reliable clean energy solutions that support the global transition toward more efficient and sustainable energy systems.