Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. Expands Custom OEM And ODM Gel Manufacturing Capabilities For Global B2B Buyers And Sourcing Managers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd."Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. expands global B2B OEM/ODM manufacturing of custom gel materials. Founded in 2011, the China gel sheet factory produces PU, hydrogel, and TPE solutions for cooling, pressure relief, and shock absorption. Its portfolio features medical positioning gel pads, pressure relief seat cushions, motorcycle seat cushion inserts, and cooling gel mattress toppers. With 400+ molds and fast 7-10 day sampling, Kunbao supports custom formulations and global supply.

JIANGMEN, China – November 9, 2026 – Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd., a specialized gel material manufacturer and custom application solution provider operating since 2011, has expanded its international B2B supply infrastructure to address rising global commercial demand for advanced cooling, pressure relief, and shock absorption material components. The company offers end-to-end original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) capabilities, servicing product developers, brand owners, and procurement leaders across the medical, bedding, ergonomic seating, automotive, and sports equipment sectors.

As international buyers prioritize material durability, supply chain efficiency, and customized formulation support, Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. delivers versatile material platforms designed to integrate directly into client manufacturing pipelines. The company's specialized material engineering encompasses Polyurethane (PU) cool gel, high-thermal-conductivity hydrogel, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) gel, and multi-layer gel composite structures. By operating as a core material developer rather than solely a finished-goods manufacturer, the enterprise enables global commercial partners to upgrade existing product lines or build proprietary functional components from the foundational material level upward.

The expanded production framework supports semi-finished material stock and fully customized components engineered to exact client specifications. In the industrial bedding and sleep technology sector, the organization manufactures high-performance cooling gel mattress topper units, cooling mattress topper cores, and contoured pillow gel pad components. These solutions serve memory foam and polyurethane foam manufacturers seeking integrated cooling technology that enhances surface thermal conductivity. Additionally, the facility processes raw gel-infused powders engineered for direct integration into memory foam manufacturing processes, allowing uniform thermal performance throughout the matrix.

For clinical, healthcare, and surgical product buyers, Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. produces high-grade medical positioning gel pad units. Designed for operating room tables, surgical positioning apparatuses, and patient rehabilitation equipment, each medical positioning gel pad is engineered to facilitate uniform pressure distribution, reduce shear forces, and assist in bedsore prevention for long-term care environments. Operating as a specialized medical positioning gel pad factory and global medical positioning gel pad supplier, the enterprise provides customizable shore hardness, chemical stability, and encapsulation films to fulfill strict medical equipment supply criteria.

In response to growing demand from the automotive, powersports, and office equipment markets, the facility manufactures specialized shock-absorbing and pressure-distributing components. The product catalog features high-resilience pressure relief seat cushion units, general gel seat cushion pads, and specialized motorcycle seat cushion inserts. Designed to dampen vibration and distribute mechanical loads evenly, the motorcycle seat cushion components are produced in standard dimensions, such as twenty-five by twenty-five by two centimeter sheets, as well as fully customized three-dimensional molded contours. Commercial partners seeking a dependable pressure relief seat cushion factory or motorcycle seat cushion vendor can access comprehensive customization options, including gel-foam integration, fabric lamination, and film-encapsulated structural designs.

Beyond large-scale industrial pads and bedding inserts, the company operates as a flexible gel pad manufacturer and gel sheet factory providing semi-finished materials for diverse consumer and commercial applications. The manufacturing facility supplies custom gel sheet stock, DIY cuttable gel pad sheets, gel phone sticker units, and heavy-duty shock-absorbing gel layers designed for artificial golf hitting mats and protective athletic gear. Procurement teams sourcing from a China gel sheet vendor or China gel pad supplier can access custom colors, density tuning, surface texturing, and specialized fabric bonding.

To simplify product development timelines for international trade partners and procurement managers, Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. maintains an extensive technical infrastructure:



Over four hundred existing production molds covering a broad spectrum of shapes, dimensions, and functional contours, enabling trade partners to evaluate standard structures prior to investing in specialized tooling.

Rapid sample development capability, delivering preliminary prototypes within seven to ten business days based on structural complexity and formulation requirements.

Flexible manufacturing parameters that support small-batch validation testing prior to full-scale commercial volume production. Advanced composite processing capabilities, including direct gel-to-foam co-molding, hot-press fabric lamination, and multi-layer protective film sealing.

Originally established in 2011 under the name Dongguan Topsway Industrial Limited in Dongguan, Guangdong, the enterprise expanded its technical scope from foundational cooling pads to comprehensive gel composite engineering. In 2023, the production base relocated to a upgraded manufacturing facility in Jiangmen, Guangdong, establishing Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. This structural transition marked a dedicated effort to expand global B2B supply channels, advance material research, and scale OEM and ODM contract manufacturing. Today, the organization serves commercial buyers and industrial brands across more than one hundred countries and regions.

By maintaining strict quality control standard operating procedures throughout raw material formulation, mold creation, gel pouring, lamination, and final inspection, Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. ensures consistent batch-to-batch performance for high-volume order fulfillment. International sourcing managers, product engineers, and brand managers seeking a certified OEM gel sheet supplier, top medical positioning gel pad manufacturer, best cooling gel mattress topper factory, or custom gel pad factory can review technical specifications and request product samples through the organization's corporate channels.

About Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd.

Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co.,Ltd. is a professional gel material manufacturer and custom material solution provider based in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, China. Founded in 2011, the enterprise specializes in the research, formulation, and mass production of PU cool gel, hydrogel, TPE gel, and functional gel composites for global B2B clients. The company's core mission is to empower global manufacturers and brands across the bedding, medical, ergonomic seating, powersports, and industrial sectors with advanced cooling, pressure relief, and shock-absorbing gel material technologies.