KANGMU TRUCK Highlights Its 49 M3 Aluminum Bulk Feed Semi-Trailer For Fleet Purchasing

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hubei KangMu Special Vehicle Equipment Co.,Ltd."KANGMU TRUCK highlights its 49 m3 Aluminum Bulk Feed Semi-Trailer for multi-stop feed delivery. The trailer features eight independently controlled compartments, a nominal payload of 28 metric tons, and a hydraulic unloading system with a 9 m auger. The release explains how feed density affects usable capacity and what fleet buyers should check for tractor compatibility and silo access before ordering.

SUIZHOU, China, November 9, 2026 - KANGMU TRUCK is highlighting its 49 m3 Aluminum Bulk Feed Semi-Trailer for feed mills and agricultural carriers that deliver several feed formulations on a single route. The model combines eight independently controlled compartments with hydraulic unloading, allowing dispatchers to assign different feed orders to separate compartments. KANGMU TRUCK is a manufacturer of bulk feed trucks and semi-trailers for feed mills, livestock farms, and agricultural logistics operators.

Key Specifications



Total tank volume - 49 m3

Nominal payload - 28 metric tons

Overall dimensions - 11,500 × 2,550 × 3,995 mm

Compartments - 8 independent compartments with separate manual discharge controls

Tank body - 5052 aluminum alloy

Extruded profiles - 6061 aluminum alloy

Main frame - High-strength steel

Unloading system - Hydraulic unloading with a 9 m aluminum discharge auger

Power take-off - Specified to suit the tractor Standard warranty - 12 months. Confirm component coverage in the quotation.

KANGMU TRUCK Bulk Feed Trailers for Multiple Stops

On a route serving two farms with different feed orders, the dispatcher can assign each formulation to designated compartments and record the receiving silo on the load sheet. The driver can then check the compartment against the delivery order before opening it. This is a practical use for the trailer's eight compartments when a mill needs to carry several orders on one trip.

Ask for the usable volume of each compartment and compare it with typical order sizes. Review the unloading path with the supplier to identify where different formulations pass through shared equipment. The fleet can then specify the cleanout steps and discharge sequence it needs for its own routes.

How Much Feed Can the 49 m3 Semi-Trailer Carry?

The trailer has a total tank volume of 49 m3 and a nominal payload of 28 metric tons. How much of that volume a fleet can use depends on feed density and the allowable weight of the configured tractor and trailer on the route.

At an assumed bulk density of 500 kg/m3, 49 m3 of feed would weigh 24.5 metric tons. At 650 kg/m3, the same volume would weigh 31.85 metric tons. At the second density, 28 metric tons would occupy about 43.1 m3. These examples use assumed densities to illustrate the relationship between tank volume and load weight.

For a planned delivery, calculate the weight of each formulation from its measured bulk density and intended volume. Ask the supplier to review axle loading both at departure and after the first stop. Once a compartment is emptied, the remaining load is distributed differently across the trailer. A useful review therefore accounts for the weight in each compartment and the order in which it will be unloaded.

What Should Buyers Check Before Unloading Into a Feed Silo?

Measure the height of the silo inlet and its horizontal distance from the intended parking position. The published nine meters refers to the length of the discharge auger. The working position also depends on the trailer's placement, the inlet location, and any overhead or side obstructions. Share those measurements with the supplier and ask for a drawing or demonstration that covers the most restrictive site on the route.

Confirm tractor compatibility separately. Provide the tractor model and available power take-off details so the supplier can specify the hydraulic drive arrangement and identify which components the buyer or supplier will provide.

The published configuration lists remote-control equipment alongside manual compartment controls. During an unloading demonstration, ask the supplier to show which functions the remote operates and which controls the driver uses at the trailer. Agree in advance on the feed, receiving point, and unloading sequence. The buyer can then assess outlet positioning, compartment selection, and cleanout under the agreed conditions.

KANGMU TRUCK Bulk Feed Truck Deliveries in 2026

KANGMU TRUCK is a manufacturer of bulk feed trucks and semi-trailers for feed mills, livestock farms, and agricultural logistics operators. On June 30, 2026, the company reported completing a single batch of 30 bulk feed trucks built on FAW Jiefang new energy chassis. Those trucks used compartmented feed bodies and electrically powered unloading.

The delivery update describes the company's work from chassis arrival through body production, commissioning, and handover. For a separate order of hydraulic 49 m3 semi-trailers, fleet buyers can discuss the same project stages and agree on drawing approval, inspection, and delivery milestones for the configuration they are purchasing.

KANGMU TRUCK Feed Semi-Trailer Quotes and Acceptance

Request a specification review and itemized quotation for the 49 m3 Aluminum Bulk Feed Semi-Trailer. Share the tractor details, measured feed densities, planned delivery quantities, silo inlet measurements, and number of trailers required. Ask the supplier to identify the proposed compartment layout, unloading equipment, production schedule, and documents provided at handover.

Use the same route and feed order when comparing configurations. During an agreed trial, record the tonnes delivered, time spent at each silo, and cleanout time between formulations. Where operating costs are available, use the trial figures to compare cost per tonne delivered alongside the purchase price and service terms.

KANGMU TRUCK offers operating videos and training at its factory. Confirm the training arrangements, component warranty coverage, spare parts, and maintenance instructions when reviewing the quotation.

KANGMU TRUCK Bulk Feed and Agricultural Fleet Options

Fleet buyers reviewing related feed routes can also consider the Sinotruk 8X4 Bulk Feed Truck, FAW Jiefang Yuchai 400HP 8X4 Bulk Feed Truck, Dongfeng Brand 31 Tons 33000 Liters 8X4 Bulk Feed Truck, and 48m3 7-Compartment Aluminum Alloy Bulk Feed Trailer. Confirm specifications for each quoted configuration.

For livestock, chick transport, and cold-chain operations, the wider range includes the DONGFENG 8X4 LIVESTOCK TRANSPORT TRUCK, 3 Axles Livestock Transport Trailer, Foton 4X2 Day-Old Chicken Truck, Sinotruk HOWO 6x4 Refrigerated Truck, and HFV9400XLC Refrigerated Trailer.

KANGMU TRUCK is a manufacturer of bulk feed trucks and semi-trailers for feed mills, livestock farms, and agricultural logistics operators. Fleets considering the 49 m3 model can request a configuration review using their own feed orders, tractor specifications, and unloading site measurements before issuing a purchase order.

About KANGMU TRUCK

Founded in 2016 and based in Suizhou, Hubei, China, Hubei Kangmu Special Vehicle Equipment Co., Ltd. is a bulk feed trailer manufacturer operating under the KANGMU TRUCK brand. Its range includes animal feed transport trailers and trucks, livestock and poultry transport vehicles, and refrigerated trucks and trailers. The company offers vehicle customization, factory-based operator training, and after-sales parts support.