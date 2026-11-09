MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhejiang Ruixing Valve Co., Ltd."CRXV compares bolted, welded, and pressure-seal bonnet designs for forged steel gate valves. Using a low-temperature butt-weld valve replacement as an example, the release explains where API 602 and API 608 apply and gives buyers an RFQ checklist for comparing valve specifications, documentation, and delivery terms.

QINGTIAN, China, Nov. 9, 2026 - CRXV is highlighting three forged steel gate valve bonnet designs to help engineering and procurement teams compare quotations for new installations, planned maintenance, and replacements. CRXV is a forged steel gate valve

A quotation for a forged steel gate valve may specify the nominal pipe size and pressure class while leaving the bonnet design or piping end connection unclear. Buyers can resolve those details before requesting prices by using the same service conditions, construction requirements, and document list for every supplier.

CRXV Forged Steel Gate Valve Bonnet Options

The bonnet closes the valve body around the stem assembly. Compare the three designs by how the joint is sealed, what maintenance access the installation requires, and what the supplier can document for the proposed configuration.

Bolted bonnet



Joint and seal. Bolts join the body and bonnet. CRXV describes spiral-wound gasket and metal ring sealing options.

Maintenance. Ask how the bonnet can be removed for service and what the manufacturer specifies for reassembly. RFQ detail. Request the joint drawing, gasket or seal ring specification, and applicable maintenance instructions.

Welded bonnet



Joint and seal. In the design described by CRXV, the body and bonnet are joined by threads and sealed by a full weld.

Maintenance. Confirm the manufacturer's service procedure and whether it fits the site's repair policy, especially if the maintenance plan calls for internal access during shutdowns. RFQ detail. Specify the bonnet construction and the piping end connection separately. A welded bonnet describes the body-to-bonnet joint. Butt-weld ends describe the valve's connection to the pipe.

Pressure-seal bonnet



Joint and seal. An internal pressure-energized ring seals the body-to-bonnet joint.

Maintenance. Ask how the sealing ring is accessed and what inspection or replacement procedures apply to the offered model. RFQ detail. Request the pressure-temperature rating for the specified body material and configuration. Include start-up and shutdown conditions in the inquiry so the supplier can assess the full operating range.

If the line specification requires a bellows seal, list it separately. The quotation for a CRXV bellows gate valve should still identify the bonnet construction and piping end connection.

CRXV Forged Steel Gate Valves and Applicable API Standards

The American Petroleum Institute lists API 602 for gate, globe, and check valves in sizes NPS 4 and smaller for the petroleum and natural gas industries. API 608 covers metal ball valves with flanged, threaded, and butt-welding ends. When requesting an API 602 gate valve, state the required edition and ask the supplier to identify the offered model and provide the applicable compliance documentation.

CRXV is a forged steel gate valve manufacturer serving oil, gas, and industrial process piping markets. Its wider forged steel valve portfolio covers several line functions. A project may specify a forged steel globe valve forged steel check valve forged steel ball valve

CRXV Forged Steel Gate Valve Replacement Example

Consider a maintenance team replacing a small-bore gate valve during a scheduled turnaround. The asset record shows the size and pressure class, but the bonnet construction and weld end preparation are missing. Before requesting quotations, the team can compare the existing nameplate, approved drawings, and piping specification to establish what the replacement must match.

For a low-temperature line that requires butt-weld ends, CRXV lists a low-temperature butt-weld forged steel gate valve for buyers to evaluate. Request the latest drawing or datasheet for the offered model and record its revision and date. Verify the nominal pipe size, pressure class, minimum design temperature, and allowable pressure at that temperature. Confirm the weld end preparation and operating clearance against the installation.

If the turnaround has a fixed start date, request separate dates for drawing submission and shipment. Ask whether the quoted lead time starts at order placement or drawing approval. A short manufacturing lead time is useful only if the required approvals and shipment fit the outage schedule.

CRXV Forged Steel Gate Valve RFQ Checklist

Use the same fields for each supplier so engineering can review the offered configurations and procurement can compare what each price includes.



Service conditions. Give the valve tag, quantity, nominal pipe size, process fluid, design pressure, and design temperature range. Flag low-temperature or other special service requirements.

Construction and fit. Specify pressure class, body and trim materials, bonnet design, and end connection. For replacements, include verified dimensions and any limits on operating or maintenance clearance.

Standards and documents. List the required standard and edition, inspection or test requirements, material traceability documents, and drawings needed for approval. Quotation and delivery. Ask for the model designation, unit price by valve tag, drawing turnaround, shipment date, and any separately priced inspection, testing, or documentation. Ask suppliers to list deviations against the affected RFQ line.

CRXV Forged Steel Gate Valve Purchasing Questions

What if the nameplate and piping records show different specifications?

Record both sources and have the project engineer resolve the discrepancy against the approved line specification before issuing the purchase order. If the RFQ goes out while the review is open, ask suppliers to state the assumptions they used for pricing.

How should buyers compare a quote that proposes a different bonnet design?

Ask for the alternate to be quoted separately, with a drawing and a list of deviations. Engineering can then review how the change affects service access, the pressure-temperature rating, and the approval documents before procurement compares the prices.

CRXV is a forged steel gate valve manufacturer serving oil, gas, and industrial process piping markets. For your next inquiry, use the checklist to set a common quotation basis, then request the current model drawing and confirm the bonnet design, end connection, and required documentation before placing the order.

About CRXV

CRXV is the brand of Zhejiang Ruixing Valve Co., Ltd., founded in 2004. The company develops, machines, and manufactures forged steel valves for petroleum, petrochemical, and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes forged steel gate valves, globe valves, check valves, and ball valves.