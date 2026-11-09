Korean Lifestyle Brand JAJU Makes Official U.S. Debut On Amazon With Acupressure Slippers And Scalp Massagers

MENAFN - GetNews) The Seoul-based home and living brand, founded in 2000 and operating 250 stores in Korea, brings everyday self-care products shaped by Korean daily life to American shoppers.

Seoul, South Korea - November 9, 2026 - JAJU, a Korean lifestyle brand operated by Shinsegae Casa, has officially launched in the United States through Amazon. The brand began selling on Amazon US on September 10, 2026, marking its first official entry into the U.S. market. Its first U.S. lineup focuses on at-home self-care, with acupressure house slippers and two scalp massage brushes.

Key facts

- Brand: JAJU (Shinsegae Casa, Seoul, South Korea)

- Founded: 2000 (rebranded as JAJU in 2012)

- Stores: 250 offline stores in South Korea; also present in Singapore

- U.S. launch: September 10, 2026, on Amazon

- First U.S. products: acupressure house slippers, silicone scalp massager brush, scalp massage brush with flexible head

A Korean lifestyle brand built for everyday use

JAJU began in 2000 under the name Jayeonjuui, meaning "naturalism," and was rebranded as JAJU in 2012. The name "JAJU" carries a double meaning in Korean: it translates to "often," reflecting the brand's belief that everyday items used most frequently should enrich daily life, while also signifying "self-reliance," empowering individuals to shape their own living spaces with confidence. Today, JAJU operates 250 offline stores across South Korea and has also expanded to Singapore.

Every JAJU product is developed around five design principles: reinterpreting traditional Korean functions and materials with modern technology, user-centered convenience, value beyond price, attention to quality and detail, and cheerful, original design.

Acupressure slippers for wearing at home

The JAJU Acupressure House Slippers are indoor sandals with a textured acupressure footbed, designed to massage the soles of the feet while the wearer moves around the house. They come with a foot reflexology chart, an adjustable hook-and-loop strap and a non-slip sole. The slippers are available in beige (women's 8–10 / men's 7–9) and gray (women's 6–7.5).

Scalp massagers for everyday hair care

Scalp care is a familiar part of hair care routines in Korea, and JAJU's two scalp brushes bring that habit to U.S. shoppers. The JAJU Silicone Scalp Massager Brush has soft, finger-like silicone bristles and a non-slip hand strap. It can be used wet in the shower with shampoo or dry for a relaxing scalp massage. The JAJU Scalp Massage Brush with Flexible Head is a lightweight shampoo brush made of PP, with a head that flexes to follow the shape of the scalp during cleansing.

"JAJU has always started from careful observation of how people actually live at home," said a JAJU spokesperson. "Small routines, like a few minutes of foot massage or a scalp massage in the shower, can change how a day feels. With our Amazon launch, we are introducing that Korean approach to everyday self-care to shoppers in the U.S., starting with products that are simple to use every day."

Availability

All four products, including two color and size options of the acupressure slippers, are available now through JAJU's official Amazon store:

About JAJU

JAJU is a Korean lifestyle brand operated by Shinsegae Casa and headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2000 as Jayeonjuui and rebranded as JAJU in 2012, the brand offers home, living, apparel and personal care products designed around the daily lives of modern Koreans. Drawing on a deep understanding of Korean daily life and lifestyle, JAJU develops products that bring greater convenience and value to everyday living. JAJU operates 250 offline stores in South Korea and is also available in Singapore. In September 2026, the brand launched its first official U.S. sales channel on Amazon.