Neurotech Startup,Rebalance Inc, Exits Stealth With Novel Injectable Therapy For Inflammatory Bowel Disease

MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative solution for drug-refractory IBD patients

Pasadena, CA, USA - Nov. 9, 2026 - Rebalance Inc. emerged from stealth at the Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco. The startup is developing an injectable therapeutic intervention for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), a chronic, progressive condition affecting 3 million individuals in the U.S. that causes recurring inflammation and damage to the gastrointestinal tract.

Image caption: Rebalance Injectrode placed near the sacral nerve, with the insert showing efficacy of 12-month sacral nerve stimulation on Mayo score of disease activity in 8 ulcerative colitis patients.

While expensive anti-inflammatory drugs target individual receptors in the body's signaling pathways, their effectiveness is often limited as IBD involves multiple receptor-ligand interactions and diverse immune cell types. Typically, these drug therapies only slow disease progression and temporarily reduce symptom intensity, without addressing underlying causes.

In contrast, sacral nerve stimulation delivered by Rebalance's injectable electrode technology provides a centrally mediated anti-inflammatory effect across multiple immune cells. The mechanism of action has been thoroughly proven in multiple preclinical models and, more recently, in short-term (2 weeks, published ) and chronic (12 months, unpublished) clinical studies. This approach is indicating its disease-modifying potential by reprogramming immune cells, healing the intestinal wall, reversing sympathetic overactivity, thus offering an effective solution even for drug-refractory IBD patients, including those with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

“Our therapy offers numerous potential benefits over traditional anti-inflammatory drugs, including higher long-term effectiveness, an improved safety profile, and lower costs,” said Victor Pikov, founding CEO of Rebalance Inc.“We will pursue a de novo pathway for faster commercialization and a more efficient return on investment.”

To reduce clinical and regulatory risks, Rebalance utilizes novel Injectrode ® technology, developed by Neuronoff Inc. for other unrelated medical conditions. Two clinical studies have validated Injectrode safety and effectiveness with the same fully-injected lead technology powered by an external signal generator. In addition to therapeutic impact data, the studies showed improved aesthetic outcomes of utilizing small needle injections under local anesthetic instead of surgery to implant therapeutic stimulators, thus avoiding skin incisions and surgical scars in patients.

“Injecting the stimulation electrodes offers an elegance and repeatability for the clinician that other surgical interventions today cannot match. Efficient procedures at the operating table, coupled with attractive reimbursement coverage and better aesthetic outcomes matter to practitioners, providers, and patients alike. Lastly, the impact of replacing a surgery with an injection lowers the cost to payers, enabling neuromodulation therapies to become highly competitive to drug-based interventions. We are excited about this development,” stated Manfred Franke, founding CTO of Rebalance Inc. and CEO of Neuronoff Inc.

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About Rebalance

Rebalance Inc. is a Pasadena, California-based medical device company dedicated to treating patients with autoimmune disorders using proprietary implantable neuromodulation devices. The company holds exclusive intellectual property licenses from Neuronoff Inc. and Medipace Inc. Rebalance aims to provide patients and healthcare providers with a lower-risk, more cost-effective alternative to drug therapies for IBD and other autoimmune disorders.