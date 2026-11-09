Smart Weigh Unveils Next-Generation Secondary Packaging Systems To Eliminate Manual Bag Collation For Global Food Manufacturers

MENAFN - GetNews) Engineering breakthrough replaces manual labor and costly robotic arms with proprietary bag-arranging mechanisms for bag-in-bag and upright carton packaging.

Zhongshan, China - November 9, 2026 - Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. (Guangdong Jiawei Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.), an internationally recognized manufacturer of high-precision weighing and integrated packaging systems, today announced the global commercial rollout of its advanced secondary packaging line. Specifically tailored to resolve persistent throughput bottlenecks in food processing plants across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the new equipment line introduces automated bag-arranging mechanisms that bridge the operational gap between primary bagging and final outer packaging.

In modern food processing facilities, primary packaging, such as vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) bagging and rotary pouch sealing, has achieved high levels of automation. However, downstream packaging has historically lagged behind. Many food factories still depend on labor-intensive manual processes to organize, count, collate, and orient small pillow pouches or chain packs before secondary containment. While some packaging providers offer carton loading, conventional approaches rely on expensive, complex robotic pick-and-place arms that require significant capital outlay, large plant footprints, and specialized maintenance.

Smart Weigh addresses this industry-wide challenge by delivering turnkey, high-throughput systems that combine bag arranging, counting, and grouping directly with secondary bagging or boxing. By engineered mechanical alignment rather than costly robotic arms, Smart Weigh provides food manufacturers with an accessible, high-speed path toward complete End-of-line automation.

Overcoming the Secondary Packaging Bottleneck

In high-volume snack, confectionery, and frozen food production, moving loose, air-filled pouches from primary baggers into retail multipacks or bulk distribution bags often creates operational friction.

"Most machinery manufacturers in both domestic and international markets focus strictly on the packaging apparatus downstream; assuming products will arrive pre-oriented and neatly collated," said a senior technical director at Smart Weigh. "In reality, the most expensive bottleneck for food plants is the manual step of sorting, orienting, and counting individual bags before they enter the secondary packaging stage. Smart Weigh has engineered an integrated approach that eliminates manual sorting entirely, delivering a dependable Secondary packaging machine platform that synchronizes with existing factory lines."

Smart Weigh's engineering addresses two core secondary packaging workflows:

1. Bag-in-Bag Secondary Packaging Systems

For wholesale formats, club-store family packs, and variety bundles, food manufacturers routinely pack multiple small snack bags, sachets, or confectionery pouches into a larger outer pillow bag or premade pouch.

Smart Weigh's automated Bag-in-bag packaging machine solutions integrate specialized infeed conveyors, optical or mechanical counting units, and grouping modules. The system automatically collates flexible pouches into predetermined batch sizes and dispenses them into either an outer vertical form-fill-seal unit (such as the SW-P820) or a rotary premade pouch packaging system. For elongated packages, such as vacuum-sealed meat sticks, snack sausages, and strip packs, Smart Weigh designs customized multihead weigher hoppers, matched discharge chutes, and synchronized filling funnels to prevent bridging, jamming, or packet entrapment during high-speed loading.

2. Bag-to-Carton Secondary Packaging Solutions

When loading flexible bags into rigid corrugated cartons, standard industry practice frequently mandates six-axis or delta robotic arms. While versatile, robotic cells often carry prohibitive capital costs and complex maintenance demands.

Smart Weigh has engineered a mechanical bag-arranging and collating system specifically designed for applications where bags must be oriented upright inside cartons. By replacing articulate robotic arms with a continuous, guided mechanical collation mechanism, the company delivers a significantly more cost-effective, robust alternative. This design maintains pouch orientation, preserves bag seals, and packs cartons at elevated speeds with lower power consumption and simpler operational overhead.

Real-World Field Performance: Case Studies

Smart Weigh's secondary systems are built to handle real-world factory environments, accommodating fragile products, gas-flushed snack bags, and irregular package geometries.



28-Pouch Multipack Collation: In a recent deployment for a high-volume snack producer, Smart Weigh engineered an automated solution to pack 28 individual pillow pouches into a single large master bag. The integrated system utilizes an intelligent staging mechanism that counts seven bags per sequence. After executing four continuous counting cycles, the collator stages and discharges the full 28-bag bundle into an outer bagger in a single fluid transfer, replacing multiple manual hand-pack stations. Three-to-One High-Speed Potato Chip Line: In a potato chip packaging facility producing 12-gram snack bags measuring 145 × 140 mm, three separate primary VFFS machines each discharged 100 to 110 bags per minute. Smart Weigh deployed a centralized secondary line featuring a multi-lane converging conveyor with an SW-C220 inline checkweigher, feeding an SW-ML18 18-head multihead combination weigher equipped with 5-liter hoppers, paired with an SW-P820 continuous bagger. The single secondary system seamlessly handles the combined 300+ bag-per-minute stream, grouping either 14 or 20 small bags into an outer 400 mm-wide pillow bag at speeds of 15 to 25 outer packs per minute.

Built for Strict Hygienic and Industrial Standards

Manufactured from high-grade SUS304 and optional SUS316 stainless steel, every Secondary packaging machinery solution from Smart Weigh complies with CE certifications and global sanitary food-contact standards. The equipment features open-frame modular architectures for washdown accessibility, tool-less belt removal, and intuitive touchscreen PLC interfaces supporting multi-language operations.

To ensure trouble-free integration into operational plants, Smart Weigh provides full downstream compatibility reviews before fabrication. Engineering teams evaluate primary bagger discharge heights, bag inflations, line speeds, and factory floor constraints to deliver plug-and-play synchronization with existing machinery from virtually any original equipment manufacturer.

Expanding Global Footprint in Europe and Southeast Asia

With over 1,000 customers and more than 2,000 active packaging lines operating worldwide, Smart Weigh is actively expanding its direct commercial footprint across target markets in Southeast Asia and Europe. Regional support hubs in Indonesia, Europe, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates provide local technical consultations, spare-parts inventory, and commissioning services.

Whether food manufacturers require a dedicated Bag-in-bag packing machine, an automated multipack chain-bag wrapper (such as the SW-CP500), or complete turnkey End-of-line automation from bulk feeding to palletizing, Smart Weigh offers comprehensive factory evaluations and live sample testing using clients' actual filled packages.

For more information on Smart Weigh's secondary packaging solutions or to schedule an engineering consultation, visitsmartweighpack.

Inquiries can be sent to...

Address: Building B, Kunxin Industrial Park, No. 55, Dong Fu Road, Dongfeng Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China, 528425.

About Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. (Guangdong Jiawei Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.) is a designer and manufacturer of automated weighing, packaging, and material-handling machinery for the global food and non-food industries. The company's portfolio encompasses multihead weighers, linear combination weighers, vertical form-fill-seal machines, rotary premade pouch machines, multipack wrappers, container filling lines, and end-of-line inspection systems. Operating under the guiding principle of "Smart Package Beyond Expected," Smart Weigh delivers reliable, cost-efficient automation to manufacturers worldwide.