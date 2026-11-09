Black-Owned Chicago Transportation Company Chauxure Supports BET During Historic Soul Train Awards Chicago Homecoming

MENAFN - GetNews)ChauXure (pronounced“Show-Sure”), a Black-owned, veteran-owned and woman-owned Chicago limousine and private car service, was proud to support BET during the 2026 Soul Train Awards as the iconic celebration returned to the city where Soul Train began.

Serving Chicago since the late 1990s, ChauXure has built decades of experience in executive transportation, major event transportation, airport service and private chauffeured travel.

The company's history includes transportation connected to some of the country's most recognized sporting and entertainment events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, All-Star events, Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500 and PGA Tour events.

The Soul Train Awards assignment carried a different significance.

“ Trust is the resume,” said Marie Guyton, Founder of ChauXure.“We have spent decades moving people when timing, discretion and execution matter. Supporting BET as Soul Train came home to Chicago was special because this city is part of our story too.”

Originally operating as DeElegance, ChauXure has grown through repeat clients, corporate transportation, major-event assignments and national affiliate relationships while maintaining the personal service of an independently owned Chicago company.

Today, ChauXure provides Chicago limousine service, private car service, executive transportation, O'Hare and Midway airport transfers, private aviation transportation, corporate travel, executive Sprinter service, event transportation and regional and multi-city service.

The BET Soul Train Awards assignment reflects the company's next stage of growth as ChauXure expands its work across entertainment, hospitality, corporate travel, private aviation and major events.

About ChauXure

ChauXure (Show-Sure) is a Chicago-based limousine, private car and chauffeured transportation company serving individuals, executives and groups since the late 1990s. ChauXure is Black-owned, veteran-owned and woman-owned.