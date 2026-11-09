MGE Label Expands Its Music Industry Presence With Growing Artist Network And Full-Service Entertainment Platform

Denver, Colorado, USA - November 9, 2026 - MGE Label, a Colorado-based entertainment company founded by CEO Christopher Strable, is expanding its presence in the independent music industry through artist development, A&R, in-house production, management services, and professional recording studios.

Operating through MGE Label, MGE Management, and MGE Studios, the company is building a connected platform to help artists develop their music, brands, and long-term careers while creating opportunities for industry collaboration.

MGE's artist network includes Katrina, 2wo Timez, Glock2Ne, CeeVee, D-Trait, Jay Jay Jones, K'Wynn, Mista Los, and Young Ocean. Relationships vary by artist and may include label, management, or collaborative agreements.

The company's A&R representatives, Derrick and Queen, support talent discovery, music evaluation, and creative connections. MGE has also welcomed J Latto as a signed in-house producer, strengthening its songwriting and production capabilities.

A recent milestone for MGE's management efforts came when Colorado artist D-Trait's single“Room Key (Beep),” from his Arrival - EP, reached No. 16 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Songs Chart, as shown in iTunes and PopVortex chart screenshots. The placement reflects the visibility independent artists can achieve through focused releases and promotion.

MGE Studios serves Denver-area artists through two professional recording environments: the Signature Suite and Prestige Suite. Together with the company's label, management, and production resources, these spaces support recording, collaboration, and artist development.

Under Strable's leadership, MGE aims to expand beyond Colorado by building relationships with artists, producers, labels, media outlets, and entertainment partners nationwide.

MGE welcomes artist submissions, studio bookings, production collaborations, interviews, distribution inquiries, and business partnerships.

For updates, follow MGE on instagram @mgelabel and @mgestudiosdenver.

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About MGE Label

MGE Label is an entertainment company based in Denver, Colorado. Founder and CEO Christopher Strable leads the company. MGE operates through MGE Label, MGE Management, and MGE Studios. Its services include artist development, A&R, in-house production, artist management, and professional recording. MGE Studios runs two recording suites, the Signature Suite and the Prestige Suite. Both serve Denver-area artists. The MGE artist network includes Katrina, 2wo Timez, Glock2Ne, CeeVee, D-Trait, Jay Jay Jones, K'Wynn, Mista Los, and Young Ocean. MGE accepts artist submissions, studio bookings, production collaborations, and partnership inquiries.

MGE - Building Artists. Developing Brands. Creating Opportunity.