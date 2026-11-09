Lanstar Voice And Data, LLC Explains Business Voip Phone System Costs Per User In Georgia

MENAFN - GetNews)"business phone system - Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC"Understanding Monthly VoIP Pricing, Features and Service Options Helps Georgia Businesses Plan Their Communication Budgets

GEORGIA - Nov. 9, 2026 - As businesses across Georgia continue to evaluate ways to manage communication expenses, business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems are becoming an important consideration. Companies looking to replace traditional phone services or update existing communication systems often want to know how much a VoIP solution will cost per employee and which features are included in the monthly price.

Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC is highlighting the importance of understanding per-user pricing when comparing business phone systems. The company provides business communication solutions for organizations evaluating hosted phone systems, VoIP services and related connectivity options.

How Much Does a Business VoIP Phone System Cost Per User in Georgia?

A business VoIP phone system Georgia typically costs approximately $20 to $40 per user per month, depending on the provider, service plan and included features. Basic plans may cover standard calling and essential phone functions, while more advanced packages can include additional communication tools, integrations and administrative capabilities. Businesses should also consider setup expenses, equipment purchases, internet requirements and any additional service fees when estimating their total costs.

Understanding these pricing components can help organizations compare providers more accurately and avoid choosing a plan based only on its advertised monthly rate. The number of employees, expected call volume, office locations and communication requirements can all influence the most suitable system.

What Determines Business VoIP Pricing?

VoIP pricing is generally structured around the number of users or extensions connected to the phone system. A small company with five employees may have different requirements from a growing organization with multiple departments and several office locations.

The selected service package is another important factor. Some businesses need only basic calling capabilities, while others require features that support customer service, sales operations, remote employees and internal collaboration.

Common factors that influence business VoIP expenses include:



Number of users: Monthly subscription costs typically increase as additional employees or extensions are added.

Calling features: Call forwarding, voicemail, auto attendants, call routing and conference calling may be included or offered through different service tiers.

Equipment: Businesses may need compatible desk phones, headsets, adapters or other communication devices.

Installation and configuration: Initial system setup, number transfers and customized configurations may involve additional charges.

Internet connectivity: A dependable internet connection is important for maintaining call quality and supporting simultaneous calls. Integrations: Certain businesses may need phone systems that work with existing software, business applications or customer management platforms.

Reviewing these factors before selecting a provider gives business owners a clearer picture of both recurring and initial expenses.

Why VoIP Costs Differ Between Georgia Businesses

Not every business needs the same phone system. A professional services firm with a small office may need straightforward calling, voicemail and call forwarding. A company with multiple departments may require more advanced call routing, individual extensions, conference calling and centralized administration.

Hosted VoIP systems are particularly useful for businesses that want employees to access their business phone services through compatible desk phones, computers or mobile devices. These options can support communication between office-based and remote employees without requiring everyone to work from the same location.

Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC offers hosted VoIP solutions through platforms including Avaya Cloud Office and GigTel. The appropriate configuration depends on the organization's size, existing infrastructure, communication requirements and preferred features.

Hosted VoIP Versus Traditional Business Phone Systems

Businesses comparing phone systems should consider the difference between hosted VoIP and traditional on-premises phone equipment.

Hosted VoIP systems operate through an internet-based platform, reducing the need for businesses to maintain extensive on-site telephone infrastructure. Depending on the provider and equipment selected, employees can use desk phones or compatible applications to manage business calls.

Traditional on-premises business phone systems require physical equipment at the business location. Although these systems may involve higher initial equipment and installation expenses, they can provide organizations with greater control over their telephone infrastructure.

Another option is SIP trunking, which allows businesses to connect an existing compatible phone system to internet-based telephone services. This can be worth considering for companies that want to retain their current phone equipment while changing how their calls are connected.

Lanstar provides hosted VoIP, SIP trunking and Avaya business phone solutions, giving Georgia organizations different options based on their existing systems and operational needs.

What Features Should Businesses Consider Before Choosing a Plan?

Monthly pricing should not be the only consideration when evaluating a business phone system. Organizations should identify the features employees need to communicate with customers, suppliers and colleagues.

Several commonly requested features include:



Auto attendant: Directs incoming callers to the appropriate department or employee.

Call forwarding: Allows calls to be redirected to another phone number or device.

Voicemail: Provides a way to receive messages when employees cannot answer calls.

Call routing: Directs incoming calls according to business hours, departments or assigned extensions.

Conference calling: Allows multiple participants to communicate through a shared call.

Business extensions: Gives employees individual extensions while operating through a shared phone system. Remote access: Allows employees to handle business calls through compatible devices outside the office.

Some features may be included in standard packages, while others require upgraded subscriptions or additional configuration. Businesses should request a feature breakdown before agreeing to a service plan.

Additional Expenses to Include in a VoIP Budget

The advertised monthly price does not always represent the complete cost of operating a business phone system. Equipment, installation and network requirements can affect the initial investment and ongoing expenses.

For example, companies purchasing physical desk phones may have separate equipment costs. Organizations using existing computers or compatible mobile devices may be able to reduce those expenses, depending on their selected platform.

Installation can also involve configuring extensions, establishing call flows, transferring existing business numbers and testing the system. Larger offices or organizations with multiple locations may require additional planning.

Internet connectivity is another important consideration. VoIP calls depend on network performance, so businesses should evaluate available bandwidth, router configuration and network capacity before implementation.

Other potential expenses include additional phone numbers, optional features, service upgrades, taxes and regulatory fees. Reviewing these charges helps business owners calculate a more realistic monthly operating budget.

How Georgia Businesses Can Estimate Their Monthly VoIP Costs

A practical starting point is to multiply the estimated monthly cost per user by the number of employees who need phone service.

For example, a business with 10 users paying $20 to $40 per month would have an estimated subscription expense of $200 to $400 per month. A company with 25 users would have an estimated monthly subscription expense of $500 to $1,000.

These examples represent subscription estimates rather than complete system installation costs. Actual pricing may differ depending on the selected platform, equipment, features, contract terms and additional services.

Business owners should also consider future staffing requirements. Selecting a system that can accommodate additional employees and extensions may help avoid unnecessary replacement expenses as the organization grows.

"Every business has different communication requirements, so understanding the existing setup and future needs is essential before selecting a phone system," said the owner of Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC.

Getting a Business VoIP Phone System Quote in Georgia

Before requesting a quote, businesses should prepare a basic overview of their communication requirements. This includes the number of employees who need extensions, the number of office locations, existing phone equipment and the features required for daily operations.

It is also useful to identify whether the organization wants a completely hosted phone system, an upgrade to an existing Avaya system or SIP trunking for compatible equipment.

Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC evaluates business size, internet connectivity and communication needs when recommending phone system configurations. Its installation process can include network assessments, system configuration, phone deployment, number porting, call-quality testing, employee training and ongoing support.

A customized proposal allows businesses to review the expected equipment, installation requirements, monthly service expenses and available features before making a decision.

Georgia organizations considering a phone system upgrade can contact Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC to discuss their current setup and request a service estimate.

About Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC

Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC provides business communication solutions, including hosted VoIP phone systems, Avaya business phone systems, SIP trunking, installation, configuration and technical support. The company serves businesses in Georgia, helping organizations evaluate and implement communication systems based on their operational requirements. For more information or to request a consultation, call 706-368-9774.