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Pulmotech MAA Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Pulmotech MAA Market Segmentation Study Identifies Significant Growth Opportunities Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Pulmotech MAA market plays a crucial role in pulmonary imaging, particularly for diagnosing lung conditions like pulmonary embolism. As respiratory diseases become more prevalent and imaging technology advances, this market is seeing significant growth. Below is a detailed breakdown of market size, key growth drivers, and regional insights shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Pulmotech MAA

Historically, the Pulmotech MAA market has expanded thanks to a rise in pulmonary embolism cases, broader adoption of nuclear medicine in hospitals, increased availability of technetium-based radiopharmaceuticals, and growth in diagnostic imaging procedures. The clinical acceptance of lung scintigraphy has also contributed to this upward trend. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing due to greater demand for early and accurate pulmonary diagnostics, increased investment in nuclear medicine infrastructure, and the expansion of clinical research involving radiotracers. Advances in imaging agents and a focus on personalized diagnostic approaches further support this growth. Key trends include wider use of advanced lung perfusion imaging agents, rising application of nuclear medicine in pulmonary diagnostics, and an emphasis on improving imaging accuracy and safety.

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Understanding Pulmotech MAA and Its Use in Lung Imaging

Pulmotech MAA is a radiopharmaceutical used primarily in lung scintigraphy to evaluate pulmonary perfusion. It contains technetium Tc 99m-labeled aggregated human serum albumin particles that, when injected intravenously, temporarily lodge in lung capillaries. This allows clinicians to visualize blood flow within the lungs, aiding in the detection of abnormalities and guiding diagnoses.

How Rising Respiratory Disease Rates Are Boosting Pulmotech MAA Demand

The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases significantly drives the Pulmotech MAA market. Respiratory diseases cover a wide range of conditions affecting the lungs and respiratory system, including airways and muscles involved in breathing. Factors such as environmental pollution, lifestyle habits, population aging, and advances in diagnostic methods contribute to this rise. Pulmotech MAA supports the diagnosis and management of chronic respiratory diseases by enabling detailed lung perfusion imaging to identify abnormalities like perfusion deficits. For example, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that about 8.5 million Australians-34% of the population-suffer from chronic respiratory conditions. This includes 2.8 million people with asthma and 638,000 with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Such statistics highlight the growing demand for effective diagnostic tools like Pulmotech MAA.

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The Influence of Chronic Diseases on Pulmotech MAA Market Expansion

Chronic illnesses are also a key factor encouraging growth in the Pulmotech MAA market. These long-term medical conditions, often persisting for years or throughout life, are on the rise due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental impacts. Pulmotech MAA is instrumental in managing chronic diseases, especially those involving the respiratory system, by providing precise pulmonary perfusion imaging. This aids in diagnosing issues such as pulmonary embolism and in monitoring lung disorders. For instance, data published in April 2025 by the National Center for Health Statistics under the CDC showed a growing prevalence of chronic diseases in young and middle-aged adults in the United States. Conditions like obesity, depression, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease have all increased, reinforcing the need for advanced diagnostic tools like Pulmotech MAA.

The Role of an Aging Population in Driving Market Demand for Pulmotech MAA

The expanding elderly population is another important growth driver for the Pulmotech MAA market. As life expectancy rises due to improvements in healthcare and living standards, the proportion of older adults is increasing. This demographic shift leads to a greater incidence of age-related respiratory conditions requiring accurate diagnosis and monitoring. Pulmotech MAA provides essential imaging support for managing these conditions effectively. According to projections by the Population Reference Bureau in January 2024, the number of Americans aged 65 and older will rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, marking a 47% increase. Their share of the total population is expected to grow from 17% to 23%, underscoring the expanding need for pulmonary diagnostic tools like Pulmotech MAA.

Regional Leadership in the Pulmotech MAA Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Pulmotech MAA market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread use of nuclear medicine. The market report also examines regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth trends and market opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Pulmotech MAA Market Segmentation Study Identifies Significant Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 10, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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