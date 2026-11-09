NEQSOL Holding Supports 10Th International Week Of Integrity In Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEQSOL Holding supported the 10th edition of the International Week of Integrity, held from October 26 to 30, 2026, under the theme“Leading with Integrity in a Digital Age.” The opening session and central seminar took place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The initiative was organized by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Netherlands, whose members include NEQSOL Holding. It brought together business leaders, experts and representatives of government, academia and civil society to discuss ethical leadership, corporate governance and responsible business practices.

This year's program examined how organizations can maintain integrity and accountability as digital technologies play a greater role in business operations and decision-making. Discussions covered artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, data governance and digital communication, alongside the human and organizational factors that can lead to ethical failures.

“When a business uses AI to inform a decision, its leaders remain accountable for the outcome,” said Kirill Rubinski, Chief Executive Officer of NEQSOL Holding.“That means understanding how decisions are reached and making sure people can question a recommendation or raise a concern. At NEQSOL Holding, operating across different industries and markets makes clear responsibilities and consistent standards especially important. Leaders have to uphold those standards when there is pressure to deliver results. We support the International Week of Integrity because it brings business leaders together to examine what those responsibilities mean in practice.”

For NEQSOL Holding, integrity is central to corporate governance and long-term business development. The Group's Code of Conduct provides a common framework for ethical conduct and responsible decision-making across its international operations.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating across 11 countries in the telecommunications, energy, high technologies, construction and mining sectors. The Group serves more than 25 million customers worldwide and focuses on long-term business development, innovation, operational excellence and responsible corporate governance.



Elmira Yenikeyeva

NEQSOL Holding

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NEQSOL Holding Supports 10th International Week of Integrity in Amsterdam News Provided By Athirium November 10, 2026, 00:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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