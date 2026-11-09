Medical Marketing Whiz Launches The Aesthetics Membership Blueprint Webinar In Partnership With Boulevard And Cutera

The Aesthetic Membership Blueprint webinar replay now available

The on-demand training helps medical spa and aesthetics clinic owners build recurring revenue through structured patient membership programs.

- Lori WernerRYE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a marketing agency serving the medical spa, aesthetics, and longevity space, has released a new educational webinar titled "The Aesthetics Membership Blueprint." The training was produced in partnership with Boulevard and Cutera and is designed to help medical spa and aesthetics clinic owners understand how structured membership programs can support patient retention and predictable monthly revenue.The webinar arrives at a moment when membership models have become a focal point for aesthetics practices nationwide. According to Medical Marketing Whiz Founder Lori Werner, the landscape has shifted meaningfully over the past 18 months, with new tools, pricing approaches, and patient expectations reshaping how clinics design and promote their programs. The session is intended to give practice owners a current, practical look at what is working today and what to consider before launching or refining a membership offering."The Aesthetics Membership Blueprint" combines strategy and technology into a single training. Werner leads the first portion, exploring why membership programs matter, how they can encourage patients to return on a consistent schedule, and how recurring visits can translate into more reliable monthly revenue for a practice. The session then moves into a hands-on demonstration led by Skya Jones, Senior Education Manager at Boulevard, who walks viewers through how membership concepts are applied within a technology platform. Jones highlights key considerations clinic owners should keep in mind when configuring memberships in their software, from setup details to billing structure, so that programs are built on a solid operational foundation.The content is tailored specifically for medical spa and aesthetics clinic owners who want to create or improve a recurring revenue model. Rather than focusing on short-term promotions, the webinar emphasizes long-term patient relationships and the systems that support them. Attendees are encouraged to think through how a membership program fits their individual practice, patient base, and service menu. As with any business strategy, results vary by practice, and the training is positioned as educational guidance rather than a promise of specific financial outcomes."Memberships are one of the most meaningful ways a practice can build lasting relationships with the patients they already serve," said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. "Our goal with this webinar is to make the strategy clear, practical, and easy to act on."Medical Marketing Whiz has worked exclusively in the anti-aging and longevity space for more than a decade, partnering with medical and aesthetics providers to grow their practices through marketing strategy, education, and technology. The company regularly collaborates with industry leaders to produce training resources that help clinic owners stay current in a fast-moving field. The partnership with Boulevard, a platform widely used by aesthetics and wellness businesses, and Cutera, an established name in aesthetic technology, reflects that collaborative, education-first approach. By bringing together marketing expertise and operational know-how, the webinar aims to give practice owners a well-rounded perspective they can apply directly within their own businesses.The decision to pair strategic guidance with a live technology demonstration was intentional. Many clinic owners understand the appeal of a membership program in principle but struggle with the practical steps of building and managing one. By addressing both the "why" and the "how" in a single session, "The Aesthetics Membership Blueprint" is structured to help attendees move from idea to implementation with greater confidence. Viewers are also invited to submit questions during the presentation, allowing the training to address real concerns from practice owners who are considering or actively managing membership programs.For aesthetics providers evaluating how to strengthen patient loyalty and stabilize revenue, the webinar offers a timely overview of best practices and current trends. Medical Marketing Whiz encourages interested clinic owners to approach the material thoughtfully, adapting the concepts to fit their own goals, patient population, and compliance requirements. The company continues to develop educational programming on topics relevant to the aesthetics and longevity community, with an emphasis on responsible, sustainable growth strategies.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a marketing agency based in Rye, New York, serving medical and aesthetics providers in the anti-aging and longevity space. For more than ten years, the company has helped practices grow through marketing strategy, patient engagement, education, and technology partnerships. Medical Marketing Whiz regularly produces webinars and training resources in collaboration with leading industry organizations to help practice owners stay informed and competitive.For more information about Medical Marketing Whiz or "The Aesthetics Membership Blueprint" webinar, visit or call 888-418-8065.

Lori Werner

Medical Marketing Whiz

+1 888-418-8065

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Medical Marketing Whiz Launches "The Aesthetics Membership Blueprint" Webinar in Partnership With Boulevard and Cutera News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz November 10, 2026, 00:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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