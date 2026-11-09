US Congresswoman Reintroduces Diwali Holiday Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 10 (IANS) US Congresswoman Grace Meng announced the reintroduction of legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday, citing concerns about anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate.

The Diwali Day Act would add the Festival of Lights to the federal holiday calendar.

Meng, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), said recognising the festival would affirm the place of its diverse communities in American society.

“Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance,” she said. The legislation is co-sponsored by 19 other lawmakers, including Indian-American Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar.

Other co-sponsors include Nanette Barragán, Wesley Bell, André Carson, Judy Chu, Suzan DelBene, Josh Gottheimer, Timothy Kennedy, Stephen Lynch, Deborah Ross, Lateefah Simon, Tom Suozzi, Mark Takano, Rashida Tlaib and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

“At a time when anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate is on the rise, recognizing Diwali as a federal holiday sends a powerful message that Hindus, as well as Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, are valued members of our society,” Meng said.

The legislation would amend Section 6103(a) of Title 5 of the US Code by adding“Diwali Day” to the list of legal public holidays. According to Meng's announcement, it would become the country's 12th federal holiday.

“Here in Queens, I see firsthand how meaningful Diwali is to so many families and communities,” Meng said.

“My Diwali Day Act will help educate Americans about the importance of this day, and I will continue working to create a more inclusive nation that honors the rich cultural traditions of its people.”

CAPAC linked the proposal to concerns over religious intimidation and attacks on Hindu and South Asian communities. Its announcement cited vandalism at Hindu places of worship, an alleged mass-shooting plot targeting a Hindu gathering in Illinois and the recent disruption of a Diwali celebration in Washington state.

The caucus said such incidents should be taken seriously and investigated by federal authorities. Its statement described anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate as rising but did not provide statistical evidence for that trend.

Meng's office also listed endorsements from 17 civil rights, religious and community organisations.

Meng said federal recognition would give communities more opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge their cultural traditions. She has separately proposed legislation to establish Lunar New Year as a federal holiday.