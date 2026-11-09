GENZA Brings Vibe-First Dating To The United States, Starting In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GENZA, a gamified dating app built for Gen Z adults, today announced its U.S. launch, with Los Angeles leading its first wave. GENZA is built on a simple premise: the people who matter most in our lives were never chosen from a photo. What makes them special is how they make people feel - the humor, the chemistry, that sense of being understood.



Tapping into Gen Z's shift toward“chalance” dating, an approach that values openness and genuine effort over playing it cool, GENZA reverses the traditional dating-app model. Instead of endless swiping and split-second judgments based on appearance, users connect through interactive experiences that reveal personality, shared values and emotional compatibility. Profile photos unlock once your bond level reaches 100%.









“Dating has become so focused on the perfect first impression that people spend more time choosing photos and writing bios than actually getting to know each other. But chemistry is about more than how someone looks on a screen. It's how they think, react, laugh and connect when you do something together. For many young people, swiping through photos is the only kind of online dating they've ever known. We want to offer something different. Gen Z already uses games to connect, collaborate and build friendships, so why shouldn't dating work the same way? With GENZA, we want people to feel comfortable being themselves, discover whether there's real chemistry and let the photos come later. It's not about hiding who you are - it's about giving someone the chance to discover you before they make up their mind,” said Val Klimov, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of GENZA.

The app has no traditional bios or profile questionnaires. Users express themselves through customizable 3D avatars that serve as their visual identities within GENZA's interactive environment. At the core of the app is the Vibe Code, a personal compatibility profile that each user builds through interactive self-discovery quests. The quests capture a person's values, preferences and behavioral patterns. GENZA's AI then analyzes the profile across 30 grounded personality traits drawn from established personality research to suggest two potential matches at a time, based on emotional compatibility, shared values and energy.



Once matched, users can chat and play co-op games designed for two in a private 3D room. In“Last $50,” for example, the pair gets a virtual $50 budget to spend on a random lineup of in-game items, from a pet rock and a ring light to 100 rubber ducks. After revealing their choices, they get a short, playful take from GENZA's AI. There's no winning or losing. The fun is in discovering what someone chooses, who they choose it for, and what those choices reveal about their personality. Photos remain blurred at first and unlock as the connection develops.



The goal is not to replace in-person dating with a virtual experience. GENZA uses play as a starting point for discovering mutual interest, helping people build connections they can take into real life when the time feels right. Verification features are also designed to help keep profiles authentic and reduce fake accounts.



The idea reflects a broader shift in how younger generations approach social connections. According to the Entertainment Software Association's (ESA) 2026 Essential Facts report, 88% of Gen Z players believe video games are a great way to bring people together, while 87% say they help build relationships. The organization's 2025 report also found that 63% of Gen Z players had met a good friend or significant other through video games. GENZA brings this power of shared experiences into dating, helping people discover chemistry through interaction, collaboration and play.

“As a Gen Zer, I didn't want to build yet another app where the most interesting thing about you has to fit into a few photos and a short bio. With GENZA, we started with a different question: what can two people discover about each other when they actually do something together? That's why we combined personality discovery, avatars and games into a single experience. Our soft launch drew more than 2,000 users, and the conversion rates we saw were very encouraging for a first version of the product. It showed us that people are ready for a different kind of first impression, one you create together rather than just see,” said Daria Leshchikova, Founding Chief Product and Strategy Officer of GENZA.









The Los Angeles launch begins with an initial focus on the UCLA and Westwood communities, where students and newcomers are navigating new social circles and dating opportunities. While these communities provide a natural starting point, GENZA is designed for a broader generation of young adults looking for meaningful romantic connections beyond appearances and first impressions.

To introduce the app to Los Angeles, GENZA is also working with local creators on paid partnerships in which they share first-person experiences with the platform, exploring topics ranging from student life and moving to a new city to dating and building new connections.



GENZA is available now on iOS and Android in English and Spanish for adults aged 18 and over.



About GENZA



GENZA is a new-gen gamified dating app that puts emotional compatibility before photos. Instead of bios and endless swiping, users build a Vibe Code through interactive self-discovery quests. GENZA's AI then reads that profile across 30 personality traits to suggest two matches at a time. Matches meet as 3D avatars in a private room, play co-op games together, and unlock each other's photos as mutual interest grows. Developed by Genza Inc., GENZA is available on iOS and Android in English and Spanish for adults 18 and over. For more information, visit genza.io.

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Julia Sabitova

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