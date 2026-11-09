Ethan Allen Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, CT, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ETD), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2026.

Douglas G. Bergeron, Executive Chairman, commented,“Years of declining earnings and insufficient investment in the business, coupled with the recent rash distribution of special dividends, have left Ethan Allen in a position where a more disciplined approach to capital allocation is essential. As we have previously emphasized, the Company must balance shareholder distributions with the investments necessary to restore growth and profitability.

We remain committed to maintaining a regular cash dividend while investing in the future of Ethan Allen. We have a clear vision for revitalizing this iconic American brand - building on its heritage of distinctive design and quality craftsmanship while modernizing the customer experience to restore sustainable, profitable growth and position Ethan Allen for success in its next century."

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD) is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted furniture in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt McNulty

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

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